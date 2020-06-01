Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 1.2 Percent Month-to-Month in April

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $34.4 billion for the month of April 2020, 1.2 percent less than the March 2020 total of $34.9 billion, but 6.1 percent more than the April 2019 total of $32.4 billion. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

"Global semiconductor sales in April slipped slightly compared to the previous month, which is in line with seasonal trends, but significantly outpaced sales from April 2019," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "The global semiconductor market through April has shown early signs of resilience to the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but significant uncertainty remains in the months ahead."

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in China (2.1 percent), but decreased in Japan (-0.9 percent), the Americas (-1.1 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-3.1 percent), and Europe (-7.6 percent). Sales increased year-to-year in the Americas (24.5 percent), China (4.4 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (3.3 percent), but fell in Japan (-0.1 percent) and Europe (-7.1 percent).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

April 2020





Billions





Month-to-Month Sales





Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 7.37 7.29 -1.1% Europe 3.39 3.13 -7.6% Japan 2.88 2.86 -0.9% China 11.52 11.77 2.1% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.68 9.38 -3.1% Total 34.85 34.43 -1.2%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 5.86 7.29 24.5% Europe 3.37 3.13 -7.1% Japan 2.86 2.86 -0.1% China 11.28 11.77 4.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.08 9.38 3.3% Total 32.44 34.43 6.1%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Nov/Dec/Jan Feb/Mar/Apr % Change Americas 7.37 7.29 -1.0% Europe 3.24 3.13 -3.5% Japan 2.99 2.86 -4.5% China 12.22 11.77 -3.7% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.52 9.38 -1.4% Total 35.34 34.43 -2.6%

Media Contact

Dan Rosso

Semiconductor Industry Association

202-446-1719

[email protected]

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)

Related Links

https://www.semiconductors.org

