Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 7.3 Percent Month-to-Month in February

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $32.9 billion for the month of February 2019, a decrease of 7.3 percent from the January 2019 total of $35.5 billion and 10.6 percent less than the February 2018 total of $36.8 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research.

"Global semiconductor sales fell across the board in February, with all major product categories experiencing drops on a year-to-year and month-to-month basis," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Sales were also down across all major regional markets, as the global industry continues to endure a period of slowing sales following record revenues over the last three years."

Regionally, sales decreased both month-to-month and year-to-year across all regional markets: Europe (-2.3 percent month-to-month/-3.0 percent year-to-year), Asia Pacific/All Other (-5.1 percent/-7.2 percent), Japan (-5.3 percent/-5.9 percent), China (-7.8 percent/-8.5 percent), and the Americas (-12.9 percent/-22.9 percent).

February 2019





Billions





Month-to-Month Sales





Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 7.31 6.37 -12.9% Europe 3.41 3.34 -2.3% Japan 3.16 2.99 -5.3% China 11.63 10.72 -7.8% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.96 9.45 -5.1% Total 35.47 32.86 -7.3%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 8.25 6.37 -22.9% Europe 3.44 3.34 -3.0% Japan 3.18 2.99 -5.9% China 11.71 10.72 -8.5% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.18 9.45 -7.2% Total 36.77 32.86 -10.6%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Sept/Oct/Nov Dec/Jan/Feb % Change Americas 9.58 6.37 -33.6% Europe 3.64 3.34 -8.4% Japan 3.39 2.99 -11.7% China 13.82 10.72 -22.5% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.67 9.45 -11.4% Total 41.11 32.86 -20.1%

Media Contact

Dan Rosso

Semiconductor Industry Association

202-446-1719

drosso@semiconductors.org

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $209 billion in 2018. SIA members account for nearly 95 percent of all U.S. semiconductor industry sales. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

