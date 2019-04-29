Global Semiconductor Sales Down 15.5 Percent in First Quarter of 2019

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $96.8 billion during the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 15.5 percent over the previous quarter and 13 percent less than the first quarter of 2018. Global sales for the month of March 2019 were $32.3 billion, a dip of 1.8 percent compared to the previous month's total and 13 percent less than sales from March 2018. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research.

"Global semiconductor sales slowed during the first quarter of 2019, falling short of the previous quarter and Q1 of last year by double-digit percentages," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Sales in March decreased on a year-to-year basis across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories, consistent with the cyclical trend the global market has experienced recently."

Regionally, sales increased slightly on a month-to-month basis in China (1.3 percent) and Europe (0.6 percent), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.9 percent), Japan (-4.5 percent), and the Americas (-6.7 percent). On a year-to-year basis, sales were down across all regional markets: Europe (-6.8 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-9.3 percent), China (-9.4 percent), Japan (-11.1 percent), and the Americas (-26.6 percent).

"To help foster growth and innovation in the semiconductor industry and ensure continued U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology, policymakers in Washington should enact measures that invest in scientific research, attract and retain a top technology workforce, and ensure open markets and strong protection of intellectual property," Neuffer said. "These are the core recommendations of SIA's recent report Winning the Future: A Blueprint for Sustained U.S. Leadership in Semiconductor Technology."

March 2019





Billions





Month-to-Month Sales





Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 6.37 5.94 -6.7% Europe 3.34 3.36 0.6% Japan 2.99 2.86 -4.5% China 10.72 10.86 1.3% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.44 9.26 -1.9% Total 32.86 32.28 -1.8%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 8.09 5.94 -26.6% Europe 3.60 3.36 -6.8% Japan 3.21 2.86 -11.1% China 11.99 10.86 -9.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.21 9.26 -9.3% Total 37.10 32.28 -13.0%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Oct/Nov/Dec Jan/Feb/Mar % Change Americas 8.40 5.94 -29.2% Europe 3.47 3.36 -3.1% Japan 3.32 2.86 -13.8% China 12.71 10.86 -14.5% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.33 9.26 -10.4% Total 38.22 32.28 -15.5%

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $209 billion in 2018. SIA members account for nearly 95 percent of all U.S. semiconductor industry sales. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

