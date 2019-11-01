Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 3.4 Percent Month-to-Month in September

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $106.7 billion during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.2 percent over the previous quarter and 14.6 percent less than the third quarter of 2018. Global sales for the month of September 2019 reached $35.6 billion, an increase of 3.4 percent over last month's total and 14.6 percent less than sales from September 2018. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research.

"Following months of slower sales earlier in the year, the global semiconductor market rebounded somewhat in the third quarter of 2019," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "While sales remain well behind the record totals from last year, month-to-month sales increased for the third consecutive month in September and were up across all major product categories. Month-to-month sales also increased across all regional markets, with China and the Americas leading the way."

Regionally, sales increased compared to August 2019 in China (4.4 percent), the Americas (4.3 percent), Europe (2.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.4 percent), and Japan (1.2 percent). Sales were down across all regions compared to September 2018: Europe (-6.4 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-6.9 percent), Japan (-10.0 percent), China (-12.9 percent), and the Americas (-30.4 percent).

Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 6.34 6.61 4.3% Europe 3.26 3.35 2.9% Japan 3.02 3.06 1.2% China 12.13 12.66 4.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.65 9.88 2.4% Total 34.40 35.57 3.4%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 9.50 6.61 -30.4% Europe 3.58 3.35 -6.4% Japan 3.40 3.06 -10.0% China 14.53 12.66 -12.9% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.61 9.88 -6.9% Total 41.62 35.57 -14.6%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Apr/May/Jun Jul/Aug/Sept % Change Americas 5.89 6.61 12.2% Europe 3.27 3.35 2.4% Japan 2.97 3.06 3.2% China 11.73 12.66 7.9% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.00 9.88 9.8% Total 32.86 35.57 8.2%

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $209 billion in 2018. SIA members account for nearly 95 percent of all U.S. semiconductor industry sales. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

