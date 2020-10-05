Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 4.9 Percent Year-to-Year in August

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $36.2 billion in August 2020, 4.9 percent more than the August 2019 total of $34.5 billion and 3.6 percent higher than the July 2020 total of $35.0 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

"Global semiconductor sales increased year-to-year in August for the seventh consecutive month, demonstrating the global market so far has remained largely insulated from ongoing global macroeconomic headwinds, but there is still substantial uncertainty for the months ahead," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Sales into the Americas stood out in August, increasing by nearly 24 percent year-to-year."

Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (23.6 percent), China (3.0 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (2.1 percent), but decreased in Japan (-1.4 percent) and Europe (-10.1 percent). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased across all regions: Asia Pacific/All Other (5.6 percent), Europe (5.5 percent), China (2.9 percent), the Americas (2.6 percent), and Japan (1.5 percent).

Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 7.71 7.92 2.6% Europe 2.78 2.94 5.5% Japan 2.98 3.02 1.5% China 12.11 12.46 2.9% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.38 9.90 5.6% Total 34.96 36.23 3.6%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 6.40 7.92 23.6% Europe 3.27 2.94 -10.1% Japan 3.07 3.02 -1.4% China 12.10 12.46 3.0% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.69 9.90 2.1% Total 34.53 36.23 4.9%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Mar/Apr/May Jun/Jul/Aug % Change Americas 7.36 7.92 7.5% Europe 2.87 2.94 2.1% Japan 2.85 3.02 6.1% China 12.16 12.46 2.5% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.09 9.90 8.9% Total 34.33 36.23 5.5%

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

