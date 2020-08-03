Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 5.1 Percent Year-to-Year in June; Q2 Sales Down Slightly Compared to Q1

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $34.5 billion in June 2020, an increase of 5.1 percent from the June 2019 total of $32.9 billion. Sales in June were 0.3 percent less than the May 2020 total of $34.6 billion. Sales during the second quarter of 2020 were $103.6 billion, an increase of 5.1 percent over the second quarter of 2019, but a small decrease of 0.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

"Second-quarter semiconductor sales were roughly flat compared to the first quarter, and the global industry continues to post year-to-year sales increases, but significant uncertainty remains for the second half of the year due to ongoing macroeconomic headwinds," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Sales into the Americas stood out in June, increasing nearly 30 percent year-to-year."

Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (29.0 percent), China (4.7 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.4 percent), but decreased in Japan (-2.2 percent) and Europe (-17.1 percent). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased slightly in the Americas (3.1 percent) and Japan (1.1 percent), but decreased in China (-0.4 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.5 percent), and Europe (-6.0 percent).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

June 2020





Billions





Month-to-Month Sales





Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 7.38 7.60 3.1% Europe 2.89 2.72 -6.0% Japan 2.87 2.90 1.1% China 12.32 12.28 -0.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.17 9.04 -1.5% Total 34.63 34.53 -0.3%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 5.89 7.60 29.0% Europe 3.27 2.72 -17.1% Japan 2.97 2.90 -2.2% China 11.73 12.28 4.7% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.00 9.04 0.4% Total 32.86 34.53 5.1%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Jan/Feb/Mar Apr/May/Jun % Change Americas 7.37 7.60 3.1% Europe 3.39 2.72 -19.9% Japan 2.88 2.90 0.5% China 11.52 12.28 6.6% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.68 9.04 -6.7% Total 34.85 34.53 -0.9%

Media Contact

Dan Rosso

Semiconductor Industry Association

202-446-1719

[email protected]

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)