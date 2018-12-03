Global Semiconductor Sales Up 9.8 Percent Year-to-Year in November

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $41.4 billion for the month of November 2018, an increase of 9.8 percent from the November 2017 total of $37.7 billion and 1.1 percent less than the October 2018 total of $41.8 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

"The global semiconductor industry continues to post solid year-to-year sales increases, and year-to-date revenue through November has surpassed annual sales from all of 2017, but growth has slowed somewhat in recent months," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Year-to-year sales increased in November across all major regional markets, with the China market standing out with growth of 17 percent. Double-digit annual growth is expected for 2018 once December's sales are tallied, with more modest growth projected for 2019."

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in China (17.4 percent), the Americas (8.8 percent), Europe (5.8 percent), Japan (5.6 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (4.4 percent). Compared with last month, sales were up in Asia Pacific/All Other (1.1 percent), Europe (0.5 percent), and Japan (0.4 percent), but down slightly in the Americas (-2.2 percent) and China (-2.7 percent).

Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 9.75 9.54 -2.2% Europe 3.61 3.62 0.5% Japan 3.37 3.39 0.4% China 14.37 13.97 -2.7% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.72 10.84 1.1% Total 41.82 41.37 -1.1%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 8.77 9.54 8.8% Europe 3.42 3.62 5.8% Japan 3.21 3.39 5.6% China 11.90 13.97 17.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.39 10.84 4.4% Total 37.69 41.37 9.8%







Market Jun/Jul/Aug Sept/Oct/Nov % Change Americas 8.82 9.54 8.2% Europe 3.54 3.62 2.2% Japan 3.39 3.39 0.1% China 14.14 13.97 -1.2% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.50 10.84 3.2% Total 40.39 41.37 2.4%

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the U.S. semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – microchips that control all modern electronics – enable the systems and products we use to work, communicate, travel, entertain, harness energy, treat illness, and make new scientific discoveries. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. In 2017, U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $189 billion, and semiconductors make the global trillion-dollar electronics industry possible. SIA seeks to strengthen U.S. leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration and other key industry stakeholders to encourage policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

