Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market 2020-2027 - Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design, Offering Opportunities for SIP Market

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With Innovation Being the Biggest Loser Amid the COVID-19 Crisis, Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) Market Plummets by -8.6%



The global market for Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) is expected to plummet by -8.6% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$ 7.8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Semiconductor IP (SIP) refers to reusable design aspects including chip layout, and cell among other components used in manufacturing advanced Integrated Circuits (IC). IP rights are generally held by a company with patent over a specific design for the chip. The patent holder licenses its technology to companies engaged in the manufacture of the specific chip type. Companies engaged in providing IP licensing are referred to as chipless semiconductor companies.

The increasing complexity of chips driven by technology advances is regarded to make new chip manufacturing extremely time consuming for a semiconductor manufacturer. Increasing shift towards smart and connected devices along with the growing emphasis on miniaturization trend has led to advances in component designs, which are generally patented inventions. Even during the pre-COVID-19 period, IC design productivity failed to keep pace with Moore's Law marking the emergence of a design gap.

The industry is currently striving to improve performance of traditional silicon-based semiconductor ICs, while simultaneously decreasing consumption of power, size and cost of transistors. Implementing of advanced semiconductor process nodes of sizes below 20nm (nano-meter), however, requires high investments owing to the increasing cost of fab. As a result, research on nodes of 20nm and below is dominated by established companies with significant resources and scalability required for development.



The transition to mass producing such components entails the need for IP partnership among semiconductor companies and technology developers. ICs (integrated circuits) available today use millions of transistors to enable the integration of numerous functions, requiring the use of several patented inventions. The demands adequate valuation of IP for integrating the price into the cost of devices using such technologies.

However, the cost of IP has a low target price for consumer devices, while the number of functions embedded adds to the pressure on license fees and royalty rates. Licensing of intellectual property has been a prevailing practice in the semiconductor industry which encompasses licensing of technology, process, and/or patent, along with design IP.

The trend is primarily driven by the increasing complexity of chip development caused by the myriad inputs required in developing a chip for general or specific purpose. Licensing of IP also reduces the capacity gaps in manufacturing; expediting the time-to-market for such components. Therefore semiconductor manufacturers opt to license technologies of existing designs which can be modified to build new chips.

Combining of IP blocks allows the creation of ASICs (application specific integrated circuits), SoCs (system-on-chips), as well as ASSPs (Application specific standard products), which allow production of chips used in automobiles, mobile devices, televisions and music players, among several others. SIP remains critical for designing complex system ICs & for accelerating time-to-market, reducing time-to-volume & increasing end-product value.



COVID-19 has reduced consumer demand for electronics and has halted all industrial investments in non-essential electronics technology. The electronics industry is a complex assembly sector and over the decades, the push for cost reduction, performance optimization, faster time-to-market, speed of innovation, do more with less principle and an increasingly narrower window of opportunity have encouraged modularity of the value chain.

The current pandemic has exposed the risk of heavy reliance on China for electronic intermediaries. Outbreak of the virus in the country, lockdowns & travel restrictions imposed, closure of non-essential manufacturing plants, trade bans, restrictions on movement of goods, have together disrupted the global supply chain leaving electronics manufacturing struggling to cope with raw material shortages. Electronics supply chain already in state of flux in the pre-pandemic period by the U.S. and China trade and tariff war has been pushed into crisis with little preparation at the start of the pandemic in January 2020.

With most electronic raw material supply dependent on Southeast Asian countries and China, over 75% of companies witnessed shipment delays which in the month of April rose to 3 to 5 weeks. The overall velocity of the value chain to perform and fulfil orders has reduced significantly. In addition, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains causing massive damage for manufacturing companies reliant on China for supplies. These supply chain disruptions will step up the pressure to decouple from China.

Rethinking supply chains will spur the movement of production out of China, including for electronics. Consumer electronics manufacturing, followed closely by automotive and industrial electronics remain the worst impacted. With companies cancelling and delaying modernization plans and with IT budgets slashed, industrial electronics is also feeling the pain of the general slowdown.

With most electronic companies expected to witness decline in sales and profitability, the semiconductor industry also remains impacted and likely to face short-term financial hardships. The global market for semiconductor IP against this backdrop is expected to decline by -8.6 in 2020.

Slammed with poor business climate and dwindling new orders, semiconductor industry is the midst of a painful slump. With innovation index of semiconductor and electronic product companies plummeting, electronics design productivity gap is increasing.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

Survival Strategy Adopted by Companies to Overcome the Pandemic Shock

An Introduction to Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)

Classification of Semiconductor IP by Form Factor, Type and Design

Key End-Use Markets for Semiconductor IP

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: A Prelude

Semiconductor IP Business Models

The Role of Foundries in IP Environment

International IP Protection Laws: An Overview

Outsourcing of Specialized Functions Set to Alter Semiconductor Industry Landscape

System-on-A-Chip (SoC): A Dynamic Technology in Semiconductor IP

The Technology Roadmap

Advancements in SoCs Spur Intellectual Property Market

Anticipated Long Term Gains for End-Use Industries & Technological Advances Create Hotbed for Growth of Semiconductor IP Market

Processor IP & Consumer Electronics: Cash Cows of Global Semiconductor IP Market

Prominent Trends and Market Drivers Shaping Semiconductor IP Market

Asia-Pacific : The Linchpin for Growth

: The Linchpin for Growth Competitive Scenario

The Semiconductor Industry Value Chain

ARM: The Leading Semiconductor IP Provider

Semiconductor IP Vendors Target M&A Activity & Innovations to Corner Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Global Competitor Market Shares

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 71 Featured):

Achronix Semiconductor

Arm Holdings

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

CAST, Inc.

CEVA, Inc.

Cobham Gaisler AB

CORTUS

Digital Blocks, Inc.

Dolphin Integration

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH

eMemory Technology Inc.

EnSilica Limited

Eureka Technology, Inc.

Faraday Technology Corporation

Imagination Technologies Limited

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

OpenFive

Rambus Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC)

Synopsys, Inc.

Transpacket AS

VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Ltd

Wave Computing, Inc

Xilinx, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Crisis Creates Ripples in Dwindling Global Semiconductor Market

Unprecedented Fallout of COVID-19 Calls for Changes in Production & Operations in Semiconductor Industry

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of Semiconductor IP Market

Technology Trends Drive Semiconductor IP Market

Nanoelectronics Accelerate Advancements in Semiconductor Design, Offering Opportunities for SIP Market

The 3D Age and the Need for 3D-IC Integration to Increase Design Complexity: Business Case for SIP

Moore's Law Spurs Miniaturization Trend

Evolution of SSD Storage Prompts Memory IP

Rise of Quadcore and Octacore Processors Augurs Well for Processor IP

Miniaturization Trend Requires Electronic Chip Designers to Overcome SiP Issues

Select Technology Innovations

Growing Functionalities of Chips Drive Silicon IP Integration

Pre-manufactured ASICs and Flash- and SRAM-Series of FPGAs

Wearable Technology to Promote Processor IP

IoT Ecosystem to Promote Advances in Semiconductors: High-Growth Area for IP Licensing

Rising Demand for Smart/Connected Devices Prompts the Need for Smart Sensors: Potential Opportunity for SIP

Verification 3.0: Addresses SoC Verification Challenges Promotes Verification IP

Rising Design Costs Spur 3rd Party Semiconductor IP

Shift to Digital Power Management ICs Augurs Well

Proposed Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Market

Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Market

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Deceleration in Smartphone Market Induces Slowdown in Demand

Relevance of Advanced Semiconductors in Automotive Electronics Augurs Well

Rising Industrial Automation to Drive Demand for IP

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Expanding Applications of SoCs to Drive Future Growth

Time-to-Market Pressure to Support Adoption of Semiconductor IP Licensing

Cloud Adoption Fuels Cloud Equipment: An Opportunity Indicator for Semiconductor IP

Issues with IP Compatibility Raise Concerns

IP Detection Poses a Challenge

Lack of Standardization in IP Cores

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 150

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib9868

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

