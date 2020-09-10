Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Industry
Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2027
Sep 10, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Etch Cleaning Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Front Side Up Cleaning Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961132/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR
In the global Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC
- Modutek Corporation
- SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961132/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Etch Cleaning
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Etch Cleaning Technology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Etch Cleaning Technology
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Front Side Up Cleaning
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Front Side Up Cleaning
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Rotary Wafer
Etching System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Rotary Wafer Etching System
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotary Wafer Etching
System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Manual Wet Batch
System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Manual Wet Batch System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual Wet Batch System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning
Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side
Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning
Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning
Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual
Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning
Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side
Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning
Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning
Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual
Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch
Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet
Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary
Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet
Batch System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch
Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet
Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary
Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet
Batch System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch
Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet
Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary
Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet
Batch System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning
Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry
Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: India Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching
System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: India Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary Wafer Etching System
and Manual Wet Batch System Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch
System for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch
Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet
Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafer
Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Etch Cleaning Technology,
Front Side Up Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based
Cleaning Technology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor
Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Etch Cleaning Technology, Front Side Up
Cleaning Technology and Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment by Equipment - Rotary
Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch System - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961132/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker