Global Semiconductor Wafers Market to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Semiconductor Wafers estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 12 Inch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 8 Inch segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Semiconductor Wafers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



6 Inch Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR



In the global 6 Inch segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

Artesyn Embedded Power

BET Interactive, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Entertainment Television LLC

Colorado Sapcon Semiconductor Group Company Limited

Danen Technology Corp.

Intermolecular

Kaijo Corporation

LandMark Optoelectronics Corporation

Leyard

SemiTest, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Semiconductor Silicon Wafers - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Semiconductor Wafers Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 12

Inch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for 12 Inch by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for 12 Inch by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 8

Inch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for 8 Inch by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for 8 Inch by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 6

Inch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for 6 Inch by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for 6 Inch by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Wafer Sizes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Wafer Sizes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Wafer Sizes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Memory by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Memory by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Processor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Processor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Processor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Analog by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Analog by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Analog by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Semiconductor Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch

and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer

Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 12 Inch, 8

Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch

and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers

by Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 12

Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Semiconductor Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch

and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 12 Inch, 8

Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Semiconductor Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch

and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 12 Inch, 8

Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Semiconductor Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch

and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers

by Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 12

Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Semiconductor Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch

and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers

by Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 12

Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Semiconductor Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch

and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers

by Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 12

Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch

and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 12 Inch, 8

Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Semiconductor Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch

and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer

Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 12 Inch, 8

Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor Wafers by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6

Inch and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor

Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer

Sizes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor

Wafers by Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Semiconductor

Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor

Wafers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Semiconductor Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6

Inch and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers

by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor

Wafers by Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Semiconductor Wafers

by Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor

Wafers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Semiconductor Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6

Inch and Other Wafer Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Semiconductor

Wafers by Wafer Size - 12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer

Sizes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor

Wafers by Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

12 Inch, 8 Inch, 6 Inch and Other Wafer Sizes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Semiconductor Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor,

Analog and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Semiconductor

Wafers by Product Type - Memory, Processor, Analog and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor

Wafers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Processor, Analog and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

