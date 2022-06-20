Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022-2026 - Some Players have Already Made their Mark but Disruptive Diagnostic Technology Could Change the Playing Field

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Global Markets by Assay, by Cause, by Product, by Lab, and by Place. With Executive and Consultant Guides and Sepsis Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2026. Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed to the market landscape now and for the foreseeable future.

Over 45 million people a year suffer from sepsis and there is no definitive diagnosis. The race is on using all the genomic and molecular diagnostic tools that have come to the fore in the last decade. It is not clear who will be the winner, but the stakes are global and large.

Emergency life-saving diagnostics can command a premium in the market, especially deaths related to COVID infections. Understand the different drivers of this huge global diagnostic market and find where the opportunities lie.

Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Sepsis - Current Science

What is Sepsis?

Organ Damage

Neonatal sepsis

Prognosis

Diagnosis

Infection Identification

Biomarkers

Differential diagnosis

The Cytokine Storm - Diagnostic Needs

Causes of Sepsis

Sepsis Progression

The Cytokine Storm - COVID and Other Situations

Prevalence

Impact of COVID on Sepsis Prevalence

Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments

Cytovale Prepping Sepsis Test for FDA Submission

Great North R & I to Develop POC Sepsis Dx

Pathogenomix Developing Sepsis Testing Platform

Gradientech Launches Study of AST System

Sepsis Test Developers Accelerate Plans

Immunexpress Receives Clearance for Sepsis Assay

Prenosis, Roche Partner on Sepsis Detection

Presymptom Health Developing Test for Sepsis

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Interleukin-6 Reagent Pack

Cytovale to Enter Sepsis Testing Market

Baebies Awarded $11.6M to Develop Diagnostic Platform to ID Sepsis

Point-of-care Device can Diagnose Sepsis in 30 Minutes

SpeeDx Developing Respiratory Virus Host-Response Test

Scanogen Developing Blood Infection Test with Sepsis Application

Inflammatix Developing New Sepsis Dx

Immunexpress, Biocartis to Roll Out Sepsis Test

Sepset Biosciences Using COVID-19 Patient Samples to Validate Sepsis Test

Immunexpress to Develop Sepsis Test

DNAe Developing POC Sequencing for Sepsis

NGS technique offers quick, accurate diagnosis of Sepsis

Portable device diagnoses sepsis faster

Ontera and QuantuMDx Collaborate on Sepsis Dx

Blood Test Accurately Predicts Sepsis Severity

BARDA/ HHS to support Cytovale rapid test

Mologic Developing Sepsis Test withMultimarker

Abionic: Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes

T2 Biosystems Updates Rapid Diagnostic

Sepsis found to fit into 4 Subtypes

GenMark Diagnostics Receives Clearance for Blood Panel

Novacyt, Immunexpress Extend Sepsis Dx Partnership

New Test Could Diagnose Sepsis Faster

Immunexpress Wins $745K HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

HHS Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay Curetis' Unyvero Cartridges Receive Approvals

Experimental 2.5-minute Sepsis Test Discovered

Septec Team Working on 15 Minute Sepsis Diagnosis

Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Abionic

Accel Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bruker

Cube DX

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Cytovale

DNAe

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

GeneFluidics

GenMark DX

Grifols

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

LightDeck Diagnostics

Linear Diagnostics

Luminex Corp

MBIO Diagnostics

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Qiagen GmbH

Response Biomedical

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

Septec

Siemens Healthineers

Sphingotec

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

Independent Testing Lab

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician Lab

Audit Body

Certification Body

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Increasing Prevalence

Antimicrobial Resistance

Increasing Diagnosis

Multiplex Diagnostics Impacts

The Aging World

COVID Market Impact

Factors Limiting Growth

The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

The Diagnostics Dilemma

Adoption Lag and Cost Control

Diagnostic Technology Development

The Multiplex Opportunity

Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

Biomarkers and Algorithms

Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

Genome Role and Big Data

The Next Five Years

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y22t52

