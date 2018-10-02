Global Service Analytics Market to 2023 - Emergence of AI Powered Customer Services & High Adoption of Analytics Among SMEs
The "Service Analytics Market by Business Application, Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The service analytics market is expected to grow from USD 546.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,056.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period.
Factors, such as the rise in the need for constant and effective interaction with customers to ensure prompt and proficient services and competitive pressure to become more data-driven are expected to drive the growth of the global market.
The report provides detailed insights into the global service analytics market, which is segmented by business application, component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and region. Among business applications, the customer service analytics segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. With the growing business competition, it has become mandatory to capture new and retain the old customers; customer satisfaction is at the top of every organization's check-list. Crucial industries, such as retail and eCommerce, travel and hospitality, healthcare, and BFSI, are investing in augmenting their customer services.
Furthermore, due to the wide adoption of the service analytics solution by large enterprises, as well as SMEs which is helping them to understand customer interests and preferences. With the advanced service analytics capabilities, organizations can identify the causes of customer service issues in real time. Customer service analytics is followed by the field service analytics in terms of market share, as field service companies can predict failures and take proactive maintenance, resulting in the reduced cost in the long run and increased customer experience by using advanced analytics.
In the component segment, the solution segment is expected to account for the larger market share during the forecast period. The demand for the service analytics solution is rising, as organizations need to capture and analyze the service system data for enhancing the customer experience and maintaining the business continuity.
Among deployment models, the cloud segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ease of deployment. The large enterprises segment is projected to dominate the market in terms of market share during the forecast period, as these enterprises are keenly focusing on efficient data management to drive the business growth. However, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR, due to the easy availability and scalability of cloud-based deployment models.
The retail and eCommerce industry is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. This industry is exhibiting new growth opportunities coupled with the rapid digital initiatives. Moreover, companies operating in this industry greatly rely on the past data to analyze any customer behavior for delivering the required level of customer satisfaction. The service data generated is used to predict and avoid any future breakdowns, thereby enhancing the customer experience. Additionally, deploying service analytics over the cloud helps in cutting excessive costs while providing improved agility and scalability, and overcoming the operational challenges. Moreover, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the need for consolidation of customer data generated across various touchpoints during the customer's lifecycle.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Service Analytics Market
4.2 Market Share Across Regions
4.3 Market Top 4 Industries and Regions
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for Better Client and Customer Interaction
5.2.1.2 Competitive Pressure to Become More Data-Driven
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Outdated IT Infrastructure
5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness of Service Analytics
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Ai-Powered Customer Services
5.2.3.2 High Adoption of Analytics Among SMEs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complex and Ineffective Data Management
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Service Analytics Market: Regulations
5.3.1.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.3.1.2 Consumer Protection Act
5.3.2 Service Analytics Market: Use Cases
5.3.2.1 Use Case 1: Service Excellence Success Story for Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision
5.3.2.2 Use Case 2: to Consistently Optimize Business Processes of Flyerline, By Coresystems
5.3.2.3 Use Case 3: Initiative to Focus on Five-Star Services Experience By A Global Appliance Manufacturer
6 Market By Business Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Customer Service Analytics
6.3 Field Service Analytics
6.4 IT Service Analytics
7 Service Analytics Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solution
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Managed Services
7.3.2 Professional Services
7.3.2.1 Support and Maintenance
7.3.2.2 Consulting
8 Service Analytics Market, By Deployment Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 Service Analytics Market, By Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Retail and Ecommerce
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Government and Defense
10.6 Telecommunications
10.7 Manufacturing
10.8 Energy and Utilities
10.9 Others
11 Service Analytics Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations
12.2.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.2.3 Acquisitions
12.2.4 Business Expansions
12.3 Service Analytics Market: Prominent Players
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Microsoft
13.2 Oracle
13.3 Salesforce
13.4 SAP
13.5 Servicenow
13.6 SAS Institute
13.7 Tableau Software
13.8 Microstrategy
13.9 Clicksoftware
13.10 Centina Systems
13.11 Paskon
13.12 Numerify
13.13 Field Squared
13.14 Helpshift
13.15 Icharts
13.16 Bluefletch
13.17 Mobi
13.18 Datahero
13.19 Agile Crm
13.20 Sisense
13.21 Aureus Analytics
