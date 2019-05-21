Global Service Robots (Bot Software, and Systems) Market 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Service Robots Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the service robotics market including robots, bot software, and systems. The report also assesses the impact of artificial intelligence upon robotics and evaluates the market for AI-enhanced robots and robotic systems for the consumer market.

There is an emerging service robot market that has very different dynamics than traditional industrial robotics. Service robots are very personal and include both physical robots as well as logical (e.g. software) bots that act on behalf of their owners, managers, and/or controllers. Service robots will ultimately evolve beyond purpose-built machines to become more general-purpose tools for supporting human safety and lifestyle needs.

We see substantial overall industry growth across a wide range of robot types that engage in diverse tasks such as home cleaning, personalized healthcare service, home security, autonomous cars, robotic entertainment and toys, carebots services, managing daily schedule, and many more assistive tasks. A few key factors such as the aging population, personalization services trends, and robot mobility will drive growth in this industry segment.

In addition, developments in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing support the inclusion of these technologies with virtually every type of robot including general-purpose bots that act on behalf of their owner. The combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will further support market development, leading to semi-autonomous markets that interact with humans directly as well as other machines, and assets through interconnected systems.

The report includes service robot market sizing for 2019 to 2024 that covers the following segmentation:

Service robotics shipments by type, region and leading countries

Revenue outlook by segment and sub-segment for service robotics devices, components, digital personal assistant application software, AI-based system software, AI technologies, analytics, and services,

Market coverage globally and by region including APAC, Europe , North America , and Rest of the World for service robotics

, , and Rest of the World for service robotics Leading country coverage includes the United States , China , Japan , South Korea , India , Indonesia , Australia , Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Canada , Brazil , and Mexico

Report Benefits:

Personal AI and Robotics forecasts 2019 - 2024

Identify market drivers for personalized AI and robotics

Understand the challenges for sustainable market demand

Learn about the future of personalized AI and cognitive computing

Identify market opportunities for robotics in work, information, and entertainment

Target Audience:

AI companies

IoT companies

Robotics companies

Cognitive computing companies

Big Data and Analytics companies

Software and application Providers

Network and device security companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Robotics, Mobile Robots, and AI Market

1.2 Personal AI and Robotics Market

1.3 Development of Autonomous Agents and Care Bots

1.4 AI Technology and Deep Learning Hacks

1.5 Contextual Awareness and Intelligent Decision Support Systems

1.6 Aging Population, Mass Digitization, and Human-Robotics Interaction Accelerates Growth

1.7 Evolution of Personal Assistants and Smart Advisory Services

1.8 Price Declines Drive Adoption for Low-Cost Robotics

1.9 Open Software Platforms Accelerate Growth but Raise Ethical Concerns

1.10 Technical Complexity and Lack of Skilled Robot Designer May Hinder Growth



2 Personal AI and Robotics Market, Application, and Ecosystem Impact

2.1 Market Segmentation and Application Scenario

2.1.1 Personal Robots and Robotics Components

2.1.2 Digital Personal Assistant Services

2.1.3 AI-Based System and Analytics

2.2 Economic Impact including Job Market

2.3 Investment Trends in Robotics and AI Systems

2.4 Robotics Patents a Key Area to Watch



3 Personal AI and Robot Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

3.1 Aggregate Global Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

3.1.1 Market by Segment

3.2 Personal Robot Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

3.2.1 Market by Segment

3.2.1.1 Personal Robotics Device Market by Segment

3.2.1.2 Personal Robotics Component Market by Segment

3.3 Digital Personal Assistant Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

3.3.1 Market by Segment

3.3.2 Market by Technology

3.4 Personal AI-Based Solution Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

3.4.1 Market by Segment

3.4.1.1 Personal AI-Based System Market by Segment and Technology

3.4.1.2 Personal AI-Based Analytics and Service Market by Segment

3.5 Personal Robotics Shipments 2019 - 2024

3.5.1 Shipment by Type



4 Solution Provider Analysis

4.1 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

4.2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

4.3 iRobot Corporation

4.4 Sony Corporation

4.5 F&P Robotics AG

4.6 ZMP INC.

4.7 Segway Inc.

4.8 Neato Robotics, Inc.

4.9 Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

4.10 Hasbro, Inc.

4.11 Parrot SA

4.12 Geckosystems Intl. Corp.

4.13 Hoaloha Robotics

4.14 Lego Education

4.15 Sharp Corporation

4.16 Toyota Motor Corporation

4.17 WowWee Group Limited

4.18 Lely Group

4.19 Intel Corporation

4.20 AsusTek Computer Inc.

4.21 Amazon.com, Inc

4.22 RealDoll

4.23 True Companion

4.24 Robotbase

4.25 Dongbu Group

4.26 Softbank Robotics

4.27 Buddy

4.28 Jibo

4.29 NTT DoCoMo

4.30 Rokid

4.31 MJI Robotics

4.32 Cubic

4.33 5 Elements Robotics

4.34 Branto

4.35 Aido

4.36 Vinclu Gatebox

4.37 Future Robot

4.38 Apple Inc.

4.39 Artificial Solutions

4.40 Clara Labs

4.41 Google

4.42 Microsoft Corporation

4.43 Speaktoit Inc.

4.44 Facebook

4.45 SK Telecom Co, Ltd.

4.46 motion.ai

4.47 Indigo

4.48 24me

4.49 Wunderlist

4.50 Hound

4.51 Mycroft

4.52 Ubi

4.53 EasilyDo

4.54 Evi

4.55 Operator

4.56 Charlie

4.57 Alfred

4.58 x.ai

4.59 AIVC

4.60 EVA

4.61 NVIDIA

4.62 Tesla Motors

4.63 Baidu

4.64 SparkCognition



5 Conclusions and Recommendations

5.1 Recommendation to Robotics Makers

5.2 Recommendation to Investors

5.3 Recommendations for AI Companies

5.4 Recommendations for Equipment Manufacturers

5.5 Future of Personal AI



