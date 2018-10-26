Global Services Group Completes Acquisition of 10 Day Media

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Services Group, Inc. ("GSG") has completed the lucrative acquisition of 10 Day Media, Inc. The closure of the sale adds a powerful new digital marketing weapon in the growing arsenal available to GSG. 10 Day Media is a full-service Public Relations and multi-media firm which specializes in lead generation and public awareness through online branding & marketing. "We use only the most effective, cutting-edge marketing methods to ensure our clients get noticed fast," says Troy Bohlke, Founder of 10 Day Media.

"I believe the one characteristic that people should be looking for when hiring a PR firm is a verifiable track record. The record should be both current and old media coverage. The fact that news media is published means that it should be accessible," commented Troy Bohlke in a recent interview with Forbes.

GSG is in business to become a world class Investor Relations and Public Relations company. Its emphasis will be on increasing market awareness and exposure to potential clients, investors, industry publications, etc. for publicly traded companies. "After a thorough due diligence on 10 Day Media, prior to acquiring them, we recognized that they would add significant value to our plethora of services to help public companies create market awareness to both clients and investors alike," commented Lisa Averbuch.

In today's ever-crowded marketplace, you must be better than your competition to succeed. The challenge is getting noticed and standing out from the crowd to drive business when you need it most. Marketing in the digital age can be confusing and costly if not handled carefully while using a proven strategy combined with front-line experience. GSG helps notch wins for its clients by employing a team of Media, PR and Online Marketing Specialists to decode the confusion. Our experts work cohesively to develop a digital marketing strategy that's tailored to fit each of our clients' individual needs. We specialize in gaining local and national media attention while getting our clients noticed fast in today's rapid-paced on-line world.

GSG has identified a niche market with public companies that do not have the knowledge, staffing, resources or familiarity with initiating a World Class IR and PR campaign in their respective markets. This is a fiduciary responsibility that all public companies have to their investors. It is our privilege to work with and assist such companies to meet those objectives.

