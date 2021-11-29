Global Servo Motors and Drives Markets, 2021-2026: Forecasted Growth Due to Growing Automation in Factories, Rising Adoption of International Standards for Motor Efficiency

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Servo Motors and Drives Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Servo Motors & Drives Market was valued at USD 10.32 billion in the year 2020

The global Servo Motors and Drives market has been witnessing lucrative growth due to the growing automation in factories, rising adoption of international standards for motor efficiency, development of user-friendly motion control libraries and packages for motors and drives, and increasing production of vehicles.

The major factors driving the market for Servo Motors and Drives is the replacement of outdated low efficient electric motors with highly efficient servo drives and motors. In addition, the strict energy consumption regulations and environment protection acts as the key factors that are driving the servo drives and motors market globally.

The increasing demand for energy efficient motors causes the shift from standard energy efficient electric motors to premium energy efficiency motors. This shift in trend is directly contributing to revenue growth of servo drives and motors manufacturers.

APAC region occupied the largest share in global Servo Motors and Drives market. Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing automobile industry, rise in industrial sector, and growing investment in the manufacturing industry in developing nations such as China, and India in this region.

Among all the applications, automotive industry has the highest market share in Asia Pacific servo motors and drives market due to spur in automotive industry, innovation, and technical advancement in automotive industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic is restricting the supply of Servo Motors and Drives and other control components due to severe disruptions in the global supply chain. The rising concerns regarding the spread of the virus have negatively impacted all the supply chains and manufacturing industries across the globe.

This has led to strict regulations implied by governments to control the spread of the virus and assure the safety of people. The outbreak of the disease has altered the demand of the drives as the use of the motors and the demand for additional motors across sectors, such as oil & gas, mining, automobile, food processing, petrochemicals, and others, has declined.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Shenzhen Inovance Tech

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric Co

Rockwell Automation

Delta Electronics

Emerson

Robert Bosch

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Servo Motors & Drives Market: Product Overview



4. Global Servo Motors & Drives Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Servo Motors & Drives Market

4.3 Global Servo Motors & Drives Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Servo Motors & Drives Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Global Servo Motors & Drives Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Servo Motors & Drives Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Servo Motors- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Servo Drives- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Servo Motors & Drives Market Segmentation, By Voltage Range (Value)

6.1 Global Servo Motors & Drives Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Servo Motors & Drives Market: By Voltage Range (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Low Voltage - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Medium Voltage - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By High Voltage - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Servo Motors & Drives Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Global Servo Motors & Drives Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Servo Motors & Drives Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Industrial Machinery & Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Semiconductor & Electronics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.6 By Printing & Packaging Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.7 By Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.8 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Servo Motors & Drives Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Servo Motors & Drives Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

