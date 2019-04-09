Global Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Markets, 2018-2019 & 2026 - Key Vendors are Envirosight, Vu-Rite, USA Borescopes, Hathorn, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Kummert, Troglotech, and MyTana

DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sewer inspection camera systems market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Maintenance of aging infrastructure is a critical challenge for any municipal organizations. However, inspection of the sewer system offers challenges compared to no other. The sewers hold dark and adverse conditions along with harmful gases making it's very dangerous to inspect by human volunteers. In order to keep humans out of this line of danger, sewer inspection is carried out with the help of remote camera systems. These cameras are capable of inspecting even the tightest sewer system and broadcast the images to the ground. The device certainly handing out a helping hand to commercial as well as municipal organizations to inspect sewer infrastructure in a more organized and safe way.

The sewer cameras are broadly classified according to the camera types and by end-users using these inspection systems. By type, sewer inspection camera systems are classified into push type camera, lateral launch camera, and crawler camera. Each of the aforementioned types is used accordingly based on the complexity of sewer inspection. Push type of camera system offers convenience and is relatively less expensive compared to the other two variants.



Consequently, a push type camera inspection system bagged the majority of market share and hence leading the segment in terms of market value. Commercial segment claimed a major chunk of market value in the end-user segment. The segment is projected to grow considerably in the coming years and retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



Competitive Insights



The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading sewer inspection camera systems vendors including Envirosight LLC, Vu-Rite, USA Borescopes, Hathorn Corporation, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc., Kummert GmbH, Troglotech, Ltd., and MyTana Manufacturing.



At present, the market holds tremendous opportunities for established as well as new entrants. Therefore, with every passing day, more companies are venturing into the sewer inspection camera systems market. The market is expected to be highly competitive in the coming years with companies trying blood & sweat to introduce new technologies and upgrade already available product portfolios. This is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.



Key Analysis Covered

Consistently rising demand for dependable sewer inspection systems and its effects on the development of sewer inspection camera systems market

The growing significance of camera inspection systems in the commercial end-user segment and their development complementing the growth of sewer inspection camera systems market

Different segments of sewer inspection camera systems and their standing in terms of market value

The role played by sewer inspection camera systems in the maintenance and repair of aging infrastructure

Underlining the factors boosting the demand for different variants of sewer inspection camera systems machines

Part of an emerging region such as Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa and Latin America and their effect on global sewer inspection camera systems market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market

2.2 Global Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market, by Camera Type

2.3 Global Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market, by End-user

2.4 Global Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market, by Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Global Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1.1 Introduction of advanced robotics in sewer inspection camera systems

3.1.1.2 Consistent rise in need for sewer maintenance and management

3.1.1.3 Safer and effective method for sewer inspection

3.1.2 Market Challenges

3.1.2.1 High initial cost and expertise required to operate

3.2 See-Saw Analysis

3.2.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

3.4.1 Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



Chapter 4 Global Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market Analysis, by Camera Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Push Camera

4.3 Lateral Launch Camera

4.4 Crawler Camera



Chapter 5 Global Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market Analysis, by End-user

5.1 Overview

5.2 Municipal

5.3 Commercial

5.4 Other



Chapter 6 North America Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Sewer Inspection Camera Systems Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Envirosight LLC

10.2 Vu-Rite

10.3 USA Borescopes

10.4 Hathorn Corporation

10.5 Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.

10.6 Kummert GmbH

10.7 Troglotech, Ltd.

10.8 MyTana Manufacturing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr4f8d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

