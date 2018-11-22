Global Sewer Machine Market to 2025 - Focus on the Usage of Recycled Water for Sewer Jetting

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sewer Machine Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Maximum Tank Capacity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sewer machine market is expected to grow US$ 80.6 Billion by 2025 from US$ 73.5 Billion in 2017

Increasingly growing population and widespread trend of urbanization across the globe has resulted in extensively maturing water infrastructure. In the year 2017, the global population had reached ~7.6 Bn. According to the United Nations, by 2050 the demand for water is projected to increase by nearly 55%, whereas the population count is anticipated to further increase up to approximately 11.2Bn by the year 2100.

This growth trend in response is expected to increase the pressure on the existing infrastructure and the challenge presented would continue persistently. The sewer machine market is expected to grow at a low pace registering a CAGR of 1.3% globally. The major factor affecting the demand for sewer Machine is increasing investments in maintenance and operation of sewer and water utilities, by governments in developing and developed countries, in order to provide clean sanitation facilities.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the sewer machine market in the coming year is the focus on the usage of recycled water for sewer jetting. The trend has been initiated by the European vendors entering the North American landscape, coupled with the ability of the domestic manufacturers to show up novel combination truck models enabled with water recycling capabilities. At present, water recycling holds a smaller fragment of sewer cleaning activity, the technology is expected to witness significant adoption in the future. The adoption is expected to remain mainly directed to environmental water conservation, as well as for increasing the potential productivity gained by reduced need for water tank refill.

Sewer machine market by maximum tank capacity is fragmented into less than 1000 gallon, 1000-3000 gallon, and more than 3000 gallons. The segmentation is based upon the range of tank capacity used by the sewer machines for different applications. For instance, the less than 1000 gallon tank capacity is majorly used for personal application in the residential sector. Whereas, more than 3000 gallons of sewer machine tanks are majorly used for the large projects conducted by the municipalities or contractors.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Key Takeaways



3. Sewer Machine Market Landscape



3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Sewer Machine Market - Maximum Tank Capacity

3.2.2 Global Sewer Machine Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 North America - Pest Analysis

3.3.2 Europe - Pest Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific - Pest Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa - Pest Analysis

3.3.5 South America Pest Analysis

4. Sewer Machine Market - Key Industry Dynamics



4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Investments In Waste Water Management Systems Across the Globe

4.1.2 Growth In Residential Construction Worldwide

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Attrition Rate and Skill Shortage

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Developing Economies Would Offer Future Growth Opportunity

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Sewer Machines Enabled With Water Recycling Capabilities

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5. Sewer Machine Battery - Global Market Analysis



5.1 Global Sewer Machine Market Overview

5.2 Global Sewer Machine Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Sewer Machine Market Analysis - by Maximum Tank Capacity



6.1 Overview

6.2 Less Than 1000 Gallon

6.3 1000 - 3000 Gallon

6.4 Greater Than 3000 Gallon

7. Sewer Machine Market - Geographical Analysis



8. Industry Landscape



8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Initiative

8.3 New Product Development

9. Competitive Landscape



9.1 Competitive Product Mapping

9.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking

10. Global Sewer Machine Market - Company Profile



Vactor Manufacturing, Inc

Sewer Equipment Co. of America

Vac-Con, Inc.

KAISER AG

ROM BV

RIVARD

Hi-Vac Corporation

Gradall Industries, Inc.

GapVax, Inc.

CEEC TRUCKS INDUSTRY CO., LTD

