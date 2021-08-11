Global Sexual Happiness Retailer Lovehoney Launches "Love How You Love" Campaign

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovehoney, the global sexual happiness brand, has recently launched their biggest, fully integrated marketing and branding campaign " Love How You Love " in the US. The global campaign appears across out of home (OOH), digital and broadcast channels is a mixture of celebratory, nervous, excited, and relatable human moments that will leave viewers excited, curious, and open to exploring how they pleasure themselves and their partners.

Lovehoney partnered with creative agency Virtue, part of the VICE Media Group; media agency Crossmedia and LIDA for public relations to roll out the campaign which launches during a time of continued successful growth for Lovehoney and the entire sexual health and wellness category which is estimated to exceed $64 billion by 2022.

"Our vision is to become the world's leading sexual happiness brand, synonymous with a healthy, happy sex life," says Helen Balmer, Global Director at Lovehoney. "We undertook extensive quantitative and qualitative research with US consumers to understand their motivations and attitudes towards sex and the role of sex toys. This identified that there is a big opportunity with current active users and potential considerer's and that the Lovehoney brand is well placed to spark conversation between couples."

"We saw an opportunity in the category to make Lovehoney the modern sex destination for lovers who didn't see a place for themselves in the current landscape," says Carole Davids, Group Creative Director, Virtue. "Love How You Love is a platform that inspires people to literally love how you love - wherever you are on their sexual journey."

The TV creative, running in 15 and 30 second spots and directed by husband-and-wife team Watts, shows couples and soloists up close, experiencing all the ways they love through a range of Lovehoney products. Words appear on screen with light animation to add personality, revealing playfully energetic ways to discuss the role that sex toys and lingerie play in our sexual happiness. At the end, viewers are reminded to Love How You Love.

The OOH creative features bold and clever visuals utilising playful and intimate shots, textures, and relatable innuendo (specific to markets) to play with the audience's imagination and curiosity. New York City-based media agency Crossmedia crafted the media strategy with Lovehoney focusing on stimulating conversation between couples when they consume media together. In addition to national digital and broadcast placements with partners such as Bravo, AMC and iheartRadio, the outdoor campaign is showcased in four key markets – Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and Miami.

Visit https://www.lovehoney.com/love-how-you-love/ to view the campaign and learn more about Lovehoney.

Lovehoney : Established in 2002 in Bath, Lovehoney Group Ltd designs, manufactures and distributes its own branded and third-party pleasure products globally with over 150 products developed in-house each year. It is the UK's biggest online adult retailer with 8 other websites globally including France, Germany, Spain, EU, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its 300 strong team is based across the UK, USA and Australia and serves its 2.2m global customer base. Over the last six years overseas sales have grown from £12m to £56m, an overall growth of 365%. In addition, the percentage of sales exported has risen from 27% to 45%. The company's top five overseas markets are USA, Australia, EU, Canada, and New Zealand. The company won the Queen's Award for International Trade for Outstanding Continuous Growth in overseas sales over the last six years. visit www.lovehoney.com for more information

Crossmedia : is the global media independent. We do media the right way, guided by the principles of Trust, Reason and the Pursuit of Happiness. Founded in 1997, there are now over 600 Crossmedians worldwide. We pioneered operational media transparency to drive positive outcomes for our clients including U.S. Bank, Hartford, Illva Saronno, Tommy Hilfiger, White Castle and Lovehoney. Minority-owned in the US and with a culture like no other, we were twice-named an AdAge Small Agency of the Year and are the top-ranked media agency on AdAge's Best Places to Work (2021 & 2020).

LIDA NY is part of the M&C Saatchi Group, a global independent network of agencies. Established in 2017 LIDA NY is based in New York providing modern 1-TO-1 comms services, powered by data to deliver strategies, consultation and creative through a variety of direct-to-consumer channels.

Virtue is the creative agency born from VICE. With presence in 21 countries, Virtue crafts campaigns, platforms, and IP for some of the most important brands on the planet. Using proprietary tools, access, and intelligence, Virtue finds new ways for brands to matter to the world through an entertainment-centric approach that plunges its hooks into audiences' subconscious and refuses to let go. Virtue is behind the award-winning work Q the Genderless Voice, Carlings adDRESS the Future, Weedmaps' Museum of Weed, and Dove's Dear Future Dads.

