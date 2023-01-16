Global Share of Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Will Reach USD 21.33 Billion by 2032 | With 19.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Substrate (Nonwoven, Vinyl, Paper, and Others); By Printing Technology; By End-Use Sector; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research study, the global digitally printed wallpaper market size & share was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow USD .33 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

What is Digitally Printed Wallpaper? How Big is Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market?

Report Overview

Often used for murals, digitally printed wallpaper is one of the varied non-impact technologies where the image or pattern is created, manipulated, and finalized by electronic systems and printed by computer-controlled printers. The rapid rise in the demand for the digitally printed wallpaper market can be attributed to the fact that digital wallpaper manufacturers don't have to sit on the stock, and they can easily print custom wallpaper on demand.

The primary factor contributing to the high market growth is the organic growth of the construction industry with the growing demand for aesthetically pleasing and customized interiors. Further progression in digital printing technologies with contemporary developments in industrial digital printing and printing systems and never-ending designs provided by the technology with high quality and finishing are boosting the demand for digitally printed wallpapers globally.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

4Walls.Inc.

A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Flavor Paper Limited

Great Wall Custom

Coverings Corporation

Hollywood Monster Company

Identity Holdings Ltd

Moonavoor Seinakattestuudio

Muraspec Group ltd

MX Display Corporation

Peggy-Betty Designs Ltd

Surface Print Ltd

Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG

The Printed Wallpaper Company

Vision Sign

Key Highlights of the Report

Market structure involving overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environmental analysis involving growth drivers and constraints, porter's five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics, including market share, product portfolio, and product launches

Growth Driving Factors

The affordability of digital wallpapers to push the market

Digitally printed wallpapers are most affordable than interior paint and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the walls. Further, better aesthetics are in high demand, especially in residential development. Additionally, digitally displayed wallpapers improvise the aesthetic appeal of wall space while also preserving it from damage. For instance, some wallpapers, such as grass cloth printed on a fabric backing, can be installed on rough surfaces assisting in safeguarding structures from the elements while sustaining their visual appeal. The digitally printed wallpaper market size is expanding because they have a remarkably long lifespan than conventional painting.

Digital wallpapers are highly demanded in the commercial sector, including gyms, malls, spas, hospitals, showrooms, and other locations. Further several companies have embraced customized wallpapers to make business interiors that symbolize the brands due to the recent advancements in digital printing. Digitally printed wallpaper market sales are soaring as colorful rooms, and office designs have been shown to boost productivity and efficiency. The graphics can be used for marketing in workplaces and commercial settings.

Recent developments

In March 2022 , the British heritage company Laura Ashley and Graham Brown formed an alliance. Due to their collaboration, the two businesses produced a line of wallpaper with prints by Laura Ashley .

Segmental Analysis

The non-woven segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth

Based on substrate, the non-woven segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. Non-woven wallpapers are contemporary compared to vinyl and paper-based as they have only been accessible for a little over ten years. The digitally printed wallpaper market demand is rising as the core materials of wallpapers are cellulose and polyester fibers. Wall imperfections and cracks can also be hidden with non-woven wallpapers.

The non-residential segment accounted for the highest market share

Based on end use, the non-residential segment accounted for the highest market share. This results from the growth of busy places such as bars, clubs, and eateries. Digitally printed wallpaper market trends include an increase in the coming years due to commercial projects presently being built.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 21.33 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 4.33 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 19.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players 4Walls.Inc., A.S. Création Tapeten AG, Flavor Paper Limited, Great Wall Custom, Coverings Corporation, Hollywood Monster Company, Identity Holdings Ltd, Moonavoor Seinakattestuudio, Muraspec Group ltd, MX Display Corporation, Peggy-Betty Designs Ltd, Surface Print Ltd, Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG, The Printed Wallpaper Company, and Vision Sign Segments Covered By Substrate, By printing technology, By end-use sector, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Increasing investments made by the government to drive the North American market

North America held the largest digitally printed wallpaper market share with increasing investments made by the government in regions such as US and Canada to enhance their infrastructure. North America is anticipated to overtake other regions as the foremost market for digitally printed wallpapers.

A sizeable portion of the Asia Pacific market is contributed by China. The market demand in this region is driven by the rising requirement for low-cost decoration, the growth of new housing units, population growth, and soaring infrastructure investments. Low manufacturing costs and advantageous policies and plans such as China's national new type urbanization plan fuel market expansion in the area.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Substrate (Nonwoven, Vinyl, Paper, and Others); By Printing Technology; By End-Use Sector; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market report based on substrate, printing technology, end-use sector, and region:

By Substrate Outlook

Nonwoven

Vinyl

Paper

Other

Glass Fiber

Canvas

Grass Cloth

By printing Technology Outlook

Inkjet

Electrophotography

By End Use Sector Outlook

Non – Residential

Residential

Automotive & Transportation

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

