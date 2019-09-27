Global Shea Butter (Refined, Raw and Un-Refined) Market Volume & Value, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shea Butter Market (Volume, Value) - Analysis By Type (Refined, Raw and Un-Refined), Nature (Organic, Conventional), End-User, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Shea Butter market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.27% by value and 7.90% by volume during 2019-2024.



Over the recent years, Shea Butter market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for chocolate in emerging and developing nations and growing urban population. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market of Shea Butter globally.



Further, increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is expected to drive market growth in forecast period. Among the countries, US, Germany & U.K accounts for the largest share in the Global Shea Butter Market in 2018.



The market condition of shea butter has been improving gradually with easy availability of shea butter in large number of hypermarkets, supermarket and online platforms. Also, rising consumer base along with increasing number of shea butter processors driving growth in the shea butter market. The European region holds the largest market of shea butter and it is estimated that Europe will continue to hold largest market share in the forecast period. However, APAC region will continue to grow with highest growth rate among the regions.



Scope of the Report



By Type - Raw & Unrefined and Refined Shea Butter

By End User - Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals

By Nature - Organic and Conventional

By Distribution Channel - Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others

12. Global Shea Butter Market Dynamics

12.1 Market Drivers

12.1.1 High Price of Cocoa Butter

12.1.2 Rising Demand for Chocolate

12.1.3 Improved Chocolate Functionality

12.2 Market Restraints

12.2.1 Rising Health Concerns

12.2.2 Labelling of Products containing Shea Butter

12.3 Market Trends

12.3.1 Growing Demand for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

12.3.2 Focus on Emerging Markets

12.4 Global Shea Butter Market: Competitive Landscape

12.4.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

12.4.2 SWOT Analysis

12.4.3 Policy and Regulatory Landscape

12.4.4 Competitive Landscape



