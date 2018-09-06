Global Sheet Face Masks Market to 2023: Market was Worth $2.91 Billion in 2017 and is Estimated to Grow to $4.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sheet Face Masks Market - by Type ,Category Type, Distribution Type, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sheet Face Masks Market was worth 2.91 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 4.8 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2023.

The face shaped fabrics soaked in nutrition packed serum are known as sheet face masks. These sheets can be made by different materials such as cotton, paper, fibres or gel types. These masks are meant to moisturize and brighten skin and also treat fine lines. The sheet prevents quick evaporation of serum thus, allowing the ingredients to penetrate deep into the skin.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate Global Sheet Face Masks Market in the forecast period due to changing lifestyles of the consumers coupled with the influence of western culture in terms of skin care. This region is followed by North America and Europe regions.

The rising threat of pollution in urban centers, increasing industrialization and vehicle usage, and air pollution which became a serious concern in many major cities are the reasons for the growth of Global Sheet Face Masks Market.

A leading vendor Estee Lauder has launched a special brand Osiao for China, with products that are specially manufactured for the Asian skin and skin problems in Asia.





