Global Sheet Molding Compound Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in the Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, and Construction Industries

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Sheet Molding Compound Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SMC market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of the global sheet molding compound (SMC) market looks good with opportunities in the transportation, electrical & electronics, and construction industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of lightweight materials in transportation, and performance benefits, such as lower corrosion in construction and higher thermal resistance in E&E industries.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the SMC industry include the increasing penetration of carbon fiber-based SMC, development of low density SMC, and introduction of Direct-SMC.



The transportation market is expected to remain the largest segment, supported by growing automotive production and increasing focus on lightweight materials. Pickup truck boxes, deck lids, fenders, hoods, and bumpers are some of the major applications of SMC in the transportation industry. Construction is expected to witness the highest growth for SMC during the forecast period supported by the growing infrastructural development and increasing demand for lightweight and non-corrosive materials.



By fiber type, glass fiber based SMC will remain the largest segment by both value and volume. Carbon fiber based SMC is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by its high performance characteristics. By resin type, polyester resin based SMC will remain the largest segment by both value and volume.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Rest of the World is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growing demand from transportation and other end use industries.



Some of the SMC manufacturers companies profiled in this report include Continental Structural Plastics (Teijin), Polynt-Reichhold, Premix, Polytec, IDI Composites, Core Molding Technologies, and Plastic Omnium and others.



Some of the features of Growth Opportunities in the Global Sheet Molding Compound Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: Global sheet molding compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Global sheet molding compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global sheet molding compound market size by various applications such as end use industry, fiber, resin, and density type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global sheet molding compound market size by various applications such as end use industry, fiber, resin, and density type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global sheet molding compound market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global sheet molding compound market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for sheet molding compound in the global sheet molding compound market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for sheet molding compound in the global sheet molding compound market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for sheet molding compound in the global sheet molding compound market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for sheet molding compound in the global sheet molding compound market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global SMC Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global SMC Market by End Use Industry

3.4: Global SMC Market by Fiber Type

3.5: Global SMC Market by Resin Type

3.6: Global SMC Market by Density



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global SMC Market by Region

4.2: North American SMC Market

4.3: European SMC Market

4.4: APAC SMC Market

4.5: ROW SMC Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global SMC Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global SMC Market by Fiber Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global SMC Market by Resin Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global SMC Market by Density

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global SMC Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global SMC Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansions in the Global SMC Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global SMC Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Polytec Group

7.2: IDI Composites International

7.3: Polynt SPA

7.4: Premix Inc.

7.5: Lorenz

7.6: Menzolit GmbH

7.7: NingBo HAMC Group

7.8: Core Molding Technologies

7.9: Continental Structural Plastics

7.10: Changzhou City Jiangshi Composite Technology Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h23gd9/global_sheet?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

