Global Shelf-life Testing Industry
Aug 05, 2019, 16:08 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelf-life Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Microbial Contamination, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Microbial Contamination will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799604/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$173.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Microbial Contamination will reach a market size of US$132.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$469.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agrifood Technology (Australia); ALS Ltd. (Australia); AsureQuality Ltd. (New Zealand); Bureau Veritas SA (France); Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg); Intertek Group PLC (United Kingdom); Mérieux NutriSciences (Australia); Microchem Lab Services (Pty.) Ltd. (South Africa); Premier Analytical Services (United Kingdom); Rj Hill Laboratories Ltd. (New Zealand); SCS Global Services (USA); SGS SA (Switzerland); Symbio Laboratories (Australia); Tuv Nord Group (Germany); Tuv Sud AG (Germany)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799604/?utm_source=PRN
SHELF-LIFE TESTING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Shelf-life Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Shelf-life Testing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Shelf-life Testing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Meat & meat products (Food Tested) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 5: Meat & meat products (Food Tested) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Meat & meat products (Food Tested) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Packaged food (Food Tested) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 8: Packaged food (Food Tested) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Packaged food (Food Tested) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Processed Food (Food Tested) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Processed Food (Food Tested) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Processed Food (Food Tested) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Microbial Contamination (Parameter) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Microbial Contamination (Parameter) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Microbial Contamination (Parameter) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 22: Rancidity (Parameter) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Rancidity (Parameter) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Rancidity (Parameter) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Nutrient Stability (Parameter) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Nutrient Stability (Parameter) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Nutrient Stability (Parameter) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Organoleptic Properties (Parameter) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Organoleptic Properties (Parameter) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Organoleptic Properties (Parameter) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Parameters (Parameter) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Other Parameters (Parameter) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Other Parameters (Parameter) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Shelf-life Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United States by
Food Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United States by
Parameter: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by
Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Shelf-life Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by
Parameter in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Shelf-life Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Parameter for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested for the
period 2018-2025
Table 47: Shelf-life Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parameter for the
period 2018-2025
Table 50: Shelf-life Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by
Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Shelf-life Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Shelf-life Testing Market by Food Tested:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Shelf-life Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Shelf-life Testing Market by Parameter:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Shelf-life Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Shelf-life Testing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Shelf-life Testing Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Shelf-life Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018-2025
Table 62: Shelf-life Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018-2025
Table 65: Shelf-life Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Shelf-life Testing Market in France by Food Tested:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Shelf-life Testing Market in France by Parameter:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by
Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Shelf-life Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Shelf-life Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Shelf-life Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Shelf-life Testing Market by Food Tested:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Shelf-life Testing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Shelf-life Testing Market by Parameter:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested
for the period 2018-2025
Table 86: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parameter for
the period 2018-2025
Table 89: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Analysis by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by
Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Shelf-life Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by
Parameter in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Shelf-life Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Parameter for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Shelf-life Testing Market in Russia by Food Tested: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Shelf-life Testing Market in Russia by Parameter: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018-2025
Table 104: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018-2025
Table 107: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Shelf-life Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Shelf-life Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Food
Tested: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Shelf-life Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Parameter: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Analysis by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Shelf-life Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Shelf-life Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by
Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Shelf-life Testing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Indian Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Review by
Parameter in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Shelf-life Testing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Parameter for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Shelf-life Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 132: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Shelf-life Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 135: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shelf-life Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food
Tested for the period 2018-2025
Table 137: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shelf-life Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Parameter for the period 2018-2025
Table 140: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Analysis by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Shelf-life Testing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market by Food
Tested: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Shelf-life Testing Market by
Parameter: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018-2025
Table 152: Shelf-life Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018-2025
Table 155: Shelf-life Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Shelf-life Testing Market in Brazil by Food Tested:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis
by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Shelf-life Testing Market in Brazil by Parameter:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis
by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Shelf-life Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Shelf-life Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Shelf-life Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018
to 2025
Table 170: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Food Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Shelf-life Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Shelf-life Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Parameter: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Shelf-life Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Shelf-life Testing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
by Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Shelf-life Testing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Shelf-life Testing Historic Market
by Parameter in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Shelf-life Testing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Parameter for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested for the
period 2018-2025
Table 185: Shelf-life Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Market for Shelf-life Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parameter for the
period 2018-2025
Table 188: Shelf-life Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Shelf-life Testing Market Share Analysis by
Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018-2025
Table 191: Shelf-life Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018-2025
Table 194: Shelf-life Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Shelf-life Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Shelf-life Testing Market by Food
Tested: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Shelf-life Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Parameter for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Shelf-life Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Shelf-life Testing Market by
Parameter: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Food Tested for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Shelf-life Testing Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 204: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Shelf-life Testing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Parameter for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Shelf-life Testing Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 207: Shelf-life Testing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food
Tested for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Shelf-life Testing Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Shelf-life Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Parameter for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Shelf-life Testing Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Parameter: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Shelf-life Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Shelf-life Testing Market in Africa by Food Tested:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Shelf-life Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Parameter: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Shelf-life Testing Market in Africa by Parameter: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Shelf-life Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALS
AGRIFOOD TECHNOLOGY
ASUREQUALITY
BUREAU VERITAS GROUP
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
MICROCHEM LAB SERVICES (PTY.)
MéRIEUX NUTRISCIENCES
PREMIER ANALYTICAL SERVICES
RJ HILL LABORATORIES
SCS GLOBAL SERVICES
SGS SA
SYMBIO LABORATORIES
TUV NORD GROUP
TUV SUD AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799604/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article