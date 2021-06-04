Global Ship Building Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ship Building Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ship building market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global ship building market is expected to grow from $147.98 billion in 2020 to $158.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $186.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ship building ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ship Buildin market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ship building market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ship building market section of the report gives context. It compares the ship building market with other segments of the ship building market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the ship building market are Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries, BAE Systems Plc, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp, and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.



The ship building market consists of sales of ships and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Shipyards are fixed amenities with fabrication and drydocks equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft typically suitable or intended for other than personal or recreational use. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The use of 3D printing technology in ship building is a leading trend being observed in the ship building market in recent years. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is gaining popularity in every sector connected to manufacturing and engineering, including ship building. The companies operating in the ship building market are collaborating with other players in the industry to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies including 3D printing to enhance their manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in November 2018, Huntington Ingalls Industries, a US-based ship building company, and 3D Systems collaborated to develop additive manufacturing technologies to facilitate the adoption of metal 3D printing in the ship building industry.



The ship building market covered in this report is segmented by product into bulkers; tankers; containers; cruise and ferry; others and by application into passenger transportation; goods transportation.



In March 2019, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group and Korea Development Bank (KDB) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd (DSME). The acquisition is a part of their efforts to support the development of the ship building industry and assist in encouraging local employment and economy. KDB has transferred its shares to DSME against its equity stake in a new company named Korea Ship Building & Offshore Engineering (KSOE). KSOE will operate as a sub-holding company HHI and will control all the shipping activities of the group. Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd (DSME) is a South Korea-based company engaged in manufacturing commercial and naval ships.



The increasing seaborne trade is predicted to contribute to the growth of the ship building market. The rising population, surging purchasing power of consumers, and improving standards of living are increasing the demand for consumer goods leading to high production and rapid industrialization. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), international seaborne trade volume increased from 10.7 billion tons in 2017 to 11.0 billion tons in 2018 and is projected to expand at an average annual growth rate of 3.5% during 2019-2024. The manufacturing of eco-friendly and advanced ships is supported by the increasing requirement for efficient and cost-effective transport alternatives for the movement of goods. According to Alliance Experts, transport by sea allows shipping large volumes with lesser cost than that through road, rail, and air transport. This scenario is expected to drive the demand for the ship building market.



Stringent environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the ship building market. This is because of the pollution derived from maritime shipping activities that affect air and water quality, and marine and estuarine biodiversity. For instance, the companies dealing in ship building in Finland have to follow all the rules under The Environmental Protection Act, a Finnish law (86/2000) created by the Ministry of Environment. Similarly, in Spain, the ship building companies are required to follow the Act of Air Quality and Protection of the Atmosphere. This scenario is likely to act as a major challenge for the ship building market's growth.



