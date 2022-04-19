Global Shipbuilding Market Report 2022: Profiles of Key Players BAE Systems, Fincantieri, General Dynamics, Oshima Shipbuilding and Sumitomo Heavy Industries

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shipbuilding Market by Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Presently, the global shipbuilding industry is dominated by Asia-Pacific followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market particularly in China, South Korea, and Japan due to some distinct advantages; such as cheaper wages, strong government backing, and strong forward & backward linkage industries. Shipbuilding is a highly capital-intensive industry, owing to which strong government support and political stability is prerequisite to survive this industry.



Prominent factors driving growth of the global shipbuilding market are GDP growth, improved economic growth, global seaborne trade, increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships, rise in trade-related agreements, technological advancements in marine vessel engines, and trend of automation in marine transportation. However, fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs, coupled with environmental concerns associated with marine vessels are some noteworthy trends that could hamper growth of the market.



The global shipbuilding market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use, and region. By type, the market is categorized into oil tankers, bulk carriers, general cargo ships, container ships, passenger ships, and others. On the basis of end-use, the global shipbuilding market is categorized into transport and military. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the global shipbuilding market includes companies such as BAE Systems PLC, Damen Shipyards group, Fincantieri group, General Dynamics corporation, Huntington Ingalls industries, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Oshima Shipbuilding co. ltd, Samsuung Heavy Industries, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Market dynamics

Drivers

Gradual rise in international seaborne trade

Increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships

Rise in trade-related agreements

Technological advancements in marine vessel engines

Restraints

Fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs

Environmental concerns associated with marine vessels

Opportunities

Trend of automation in marine transportation

Increase in marine safety norms

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Oil Tankers

Bulk Carriers

General Cargo Ships

Container Ships

Passenger Ships

Others

By End Use

Transport

Military

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning (2020)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market



CHAPTER 4: SHIPBUILDING MARKET, TYPE

CHAPTER 5: SHIPBUILDING MARKET, BY END-USE



CHAPTER 6: SHIPBUILDING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

BAE Systems PLC

Damen Shipyards group

Fincantieri group

General Dynamics corporation

Huntington Ingalls industries

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering

Mitsubishi Heavy Industrie

Oshima Shipbuilding co. ltd

Samsuung Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

