Global Shipping Containers Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 6.5% Over 2018-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shipping Containers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The shipping containers market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



The number of goods carried by shipping containers witnessed an extravagant grow from 102 Mn metric tons in 1980 to 1.83 Bn metric tons in 2017. The quantity is projected to claim more than 60% of the world seaborne trade and almost 90% of the non-bulk cargo transported across the globe.



The number is quite promising and anticipated to proliferate significantly in the coming years. Therefore, the aforementioned number strongly advocate the consistent growth rate of global shipping containers market.



With more than 17 Mn containers across the globe and more than 6 Mn shipping containers sailing on cargo ships, shipping containers market registered market growth of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.



A number of shipping containers are available for cargo transportation and are classified according to container size, container type, and deployment. Based on size, shipping containers are classified into a small container (20 feet), large container (40 feet) and high cub containers.



Furthermore, the research study includes the market value of shipping container based on their types including dry container, refrigerated container, tank container and other. According to deployment shipping containers are divided into on-shore and off-shore containers.



In 2017, Asia Pacific currently holds the majority of market share in the global shipping containers market. China manufacturers the majority of shipping containers and also contributes significantly to global maritime trade. Consequently, Asia Pacific is expected to hold its market position throughout the forecast period.



Competitive Insights



The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading shipping containers vendors including China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC), Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd., Jindo Co. Ltd., Maersk Container Industry AS, CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. All the aforementioned companies face stiff competition in order to maintain their market position.



The different strategies adopted by the companies in order to stay competitive in the market. Besides, some of the other prominent players in shipping container market includes Sea Box Inc., Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Storstac Inc., TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt. Ltd., W&K Containers Inc., and YMC Container Solutions.



Key Analysis Covered



Consistently flourishing maritime trade, global demand and a growing number of cargo ships positively encouraged the growth of shipping containers market

The growth of businesses across several sectors and their development complementing the growth of global trade and consequently, shipping containers market

Different sections of shipping containers and their standing in terms of market value

Underlining the factors encouraging the demand for different variants of shipping containers

Role of developing region such as the Asia Pacific and their effect on global shipping containers market

Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Shipping Container Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Shipping Container Market, by Size

2.3. Global Shipping Container Market, by Type

2.4. Global Shipping Container Market, by Deployment

2.5. Global Shipping Container Market, by Geography



3. Global Shipping Container Market Analysis

3.1. Global Shipping Container Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.3.1. Impact Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Participants



4. Global Shipping Container Market Value, by Size, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Global Shipping Container Market Value Share, by Size, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

4.1.2. Global Shipping Container Market Value, by Size, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.2. Small (20 Feet)

4.2.1. Global Small (20 Feet) Shipping Container Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.3. High (40 Feet)

4.3.1. Global High (40 Feet) Shipping Container Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.4. High Cube

4.4.1. Global High Cube Shipping Container Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



5. Global Shipping Container Market Value, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Global Shipping Container Market Value Share, by Type, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

5.1.2. Global Shipping Container Market Value, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.2. Dry Container

5.2.1. Global Dry Shipping Container Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.3. Refrigerated Container

5.3.1. Global Refrigerated Shipping Container Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.4. Tank Container

5.4.1. Global Tank Shipping Container Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Shipping Container for Other Application Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



6. Global Shipping Container Market Value, by Deployment, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Global Shipping Container Market Value Share, by Deployment, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

6.1.2. Global Shipping Container Market Value, by Deployment, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2. On-shore Container

6.2.1. Global On-shore Shipping Container Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3. Off-shore Container

6.3.1. Global Off-shore Shipping Container Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



7. North America Shipping Container Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe Shipping Container Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia Pacific Shipping Container Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of World (RoW) Shipping Container Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Maersk Container Industry AS

11.2. TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt. Ltd.

11.3. China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC)

11.4. W&K Containers Inc.

11.5. Singamas Container Holdings Limited

11.6. YMC Container Solutions

11.7. Sea Box Inc.

11.8. Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

11.9. CXIC Group Containers Company Limited

11.10. Storstac Inc.

11.11. Jindo Co. Ltd.

11.12. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.



