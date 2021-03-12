Global Shockwave Therapy Markets 2021-2025 - Shockwave Therapy Function / Conditions Effectively Treated with Shockwave Therapy / Benefits of Shockwave Therapy Treatment

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shockwave Therapy: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on newer shockwave devices and innovations in frequency length, as well as devices that have been recently launched or are in development.

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of shockwave therapy, with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment between the companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, the impact of COVID-19, other applications of shockwave therapy and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection for 2025 and a market share for key players.

The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand for shockwave therapy among patients, the growing COVID-19pandemic and its side effects in terms of neurological problems, other orthopedic diseases and an increase in R&D by key companies working on new shockwave therapies to counter the rise in neurological disorders globally.

Other factors likely to fuel the demand for shockwave therapy among the older population range in the near future include an increase in shockwave therapy use in low- and middle-income countries such as India, Malaysia, African countries and others; an overall increase in the number of prescriptions for shockwave therapy by physicians and physiotherapists; and an increasing number of uses of shockwave therapy for erectile disorders in men. This is likely to propel the growth of the shockwave therapy market during the forecast period.

According to the Urology San Antonio, erectile dysfunction is one of the major problems that men have globally, and shockwave therapy is the newest treatment module that can help patients dealing with ED. Around 50% of the men struggle to maintain their erection. Few shockwave therapy devices are approved by FDA, but significant testing has been performed, and much peer-reviewed research proves shockwave therapy to be effective in 80% of erectile dysfunction patients.

Descriptive company profiles of major industry players, including Bio-Med Inc., DJO Global Inc., Inceler Medikal, Richard Wolf GmbH, STORZ MEDICAL AG and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Shockwave Therapy

Introduction

Shockwave Therapy Function

Conditions Effectively Treated with Shockwave Therapy

Benefits of Shockwave Therapy Treatment

Trends in the Market for Shockwave Therapy

Global Demographic Overview

Gender and Pain

Other Influences Determining How Pain is Felt Among Individuals

Undertreatment Issues

Treatment of Pain and Issues Facing the Professional Segment

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Acute and Chronic Pain

Rise in Geriatric Population and Its Impact on Medical Devices

Demand for Technologically Improved Medical Devices

Improved Awareness about Shockwave Therapy and Its Devices

Market Restraints

Lack of Trained Professionals

Side Effects of Shockwave Therapy

Market Opportunities

Market Expansion into Emerging Countries

Launch of New Shockwave Therapy Devices for Pain Management

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Shockwave Therapy by Technology

Electromagnetic

Electrohydraulic

Piezoelectric Technique

Radial or Ballistic Technique

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device Category (Fixed or Portable)

Global Market for Shockwave Therapy by Device Category

Fixed Shockwave Devices

Portable Shockwave Therapy

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Shockwave Therapy by Application

Orthopedic

Urology

Aesthetic

Erectile Dysfunction

Cardiology

Other Applications

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Shockwave Therapy by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharma and Medical Device Industry

Short-Term Impact

Change in Demand

Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions

Research and Development Changes

Long-Term Impact

Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-Related Products

Self-Sufficiency in Pharma and Medical Device Industry

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry Growth Slow-Down

Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-Related Products

Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario

Regulations in the U.S.

Regulations in Europe

Regulations in Japan

Regulations in China

Chapter 11 Pain Management Services and Organizations

Hospice

Hospitals

Pain Clinics

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Access to Palliative Care Around the World

Assessing the Need for Palliative Care

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Market Ranking Analysis

Product Mapping with Application and Ergonomic Status

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Bio-Med Inc.

BTL Corporate

DJO Global

EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A.

Inceler Medikal Co., Ltd.

MTS Medical Ug

Richard Wolf Gmbh

Storz Medical Ag

Tissue Regeneration Technologies Llc

Zimmer Medizinsysteme Gmbh

