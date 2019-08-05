Global Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Industry
Aug 05, 2019, 16:09 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Wet Mix, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.6 Billion by the year 2025, Wet Mix will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799606/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$144.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$329.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Wet Mix will reach a market size of US$441.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$993.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE (Germany); CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. (Mexico); GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA); HeidelbergCement AG (Germany); KPM Industries Ltd. (Canada); LafargeHolcim (Switzerland); Lkab Group (Sweden); Quikrete Companies, Inc. (USA); Sika AG (Switzerland); The Euclid Chemical Company (USA); U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799606/?utm_source=PRN
SHOTCRETE/SPRAYED CONCRETE MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Dry Mix (Process) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Wet Mix (Process) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift Across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Underground construction (Application) Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Underground construction (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Underground construction (Application) Market by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Protective coatings (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Protective coatings (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Protective coatings (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Water retaining structures (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Water retaining structures (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Water retaining structures (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Repair works (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Repair works (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Repair works (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Wet Mix (Process) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Wet Mix (Process) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Wet Mix (Process) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Dry Mix (Process) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Dry Mix (Process) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Dry Mix (Process) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Dry Mix (Process) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Wet Mix (Process) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Demand Patterns
in United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the United
States by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 30: United States Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market
Review by Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Process for the period 2018-2025
Table 41: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Dry Mix (Process) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Wet Mix (Process) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Demand
Scenario by Region/Country in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018-2025
Table 56: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Europe in US$
Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 61: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in France by
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift in
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Process for the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market
Review by Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Breakdown in
the Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the Russia by
Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018-2025
Table 98: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Region Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 106: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific by
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market
Review by Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 126: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete MARKET in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shotcrete/Sprayed
Concrete: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Process for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete MARKET Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 134: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by
Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018-2025
Table 146: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 151: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Brazil by
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Breakdown in
the Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the Rest of
Latin America by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete MARKET Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic MARKET by Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Process for the period 2018-2025
Table 179: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018-2025
Table 185: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Israel in US$
Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market by
Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 195: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 198: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete MARKET Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share Breakdown in
the Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market in the Africa by
Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BASF SE
CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.
GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG
KPM INDUSTRIES
LAFARGEHOLCIM
LKAB GROUP
QUIKRETE COMPANIES, INC.
SIKA AG (SIKA GROUP)
THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY
U.S. CONCRETE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799606/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article