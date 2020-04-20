Global Shower Heads and Shower Panels Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shower Heads and Shower Panels market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Shower Heads, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Shower Heads will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$38.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Shower Heads will reach a market size of US$136.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$322.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aqualisa

Gainsborough Showers

Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG

Grohe AG

Jacuzzi Group Worldwide

Jaquar & Company Private Limited

Kohler Co., Masco Corporation

Hansgrohe AG

Moen, Inc.

MX Group

ROHL LLC

TRITON SHOWERS

Vigo Industries LLC

Vola A/S

Zoe Industries, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Shower Heads and Shower Panels: A Preface

Recent Market Activity

Factors Impacting Growth

Growing Popularity of Showering Over Traditional Bath

Economic Volatility and Market Dynamics

Product Innovations and Manufacturing Trends

New Constructions Offer Significant Opportunities

Building Renovations & Remodeling - Another Important Growth

Driver

Outlook

Emerging Markets - Major Centers for Growth

Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries

Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise

Sustainability and Water Efficiency: A Prime Benefit

Encouraging Growth

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Shower Heads and Shower Panels Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Smart Showers Mark a Revolution in Shower Industry

Water Conservation and A Changing product Mix

Innovative Panels and Attractive Designs Elevate Showering

Experience

Showerheads Widen Product Assortment

Changing Demographic and Lifestyle Redefine Bathroom Fixtures

market

Demanding Consumer Requirements Lead to Deeper Product

Segmentation

Use of Shower Panel for Ultimate Showering Experience

Use of Shower Panel for Ultimate Showering Experience

Quality Scores over Aesthetics for Shower Heads

Factors Shaping Consumer?s Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 - 10 (10 -

High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)

Premium Products Garner Increased Demand

New Building Codes Offer Impetus to Growth

Online Marketplace - The New Distribution Vertical





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 103

