Global Shower Heads and Shower Panels Industry
Apr 20, 2020, 12:50 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shower Heads and Shower Panels market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Shower Heads, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Shower Heads will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$38.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Shower Heads will reach a market size of US$136.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$322.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aqualisa
- Gainsborough Showers
- Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG
- Grohe AG
- Jacuzzi Group Worldwide
- Jaquar & Company Private Limited
- Kohler Co., Masco Corporation
- Hansgrohe AG
- Moen, Inc.
- MX Group
- ROHL LLC
- TRITON SHOWERS
- Vigo Industries LLC
- Vola A/S
- Zoe Industries, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Shower Heads and Shower Panels: A Preface
Recent Market Activity
Factors Impacting Growth
Growing Popularity of Showering Over Traditional Bath
Economic Volatility and Market Dynamics
Product Innovations and Manufacturing Trends
New Constructions Offer Significant Opportunities
Building Renovations & Remodeling - Another Important Growth
Driver
Outlook
Emerging Markets - Major Centers for Growth
Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries
Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise
Sustainability and Water Efficiency: A Prime Benefit
Encouraging Growth
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Shower Heads and Shower Panels Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aqualisa (UK)
Gainsborough Showers (UK)
Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Grohe AG (Germany)
Jacuzzi Group Worldwide (USA)
Jaquar & Company Private Limited (India)
Kohler Co. (USA)
Masco Corporation (USA)
Hansgrohe AG (Germany)
Moen, Inc. (USA)
TRITON SHOWERS (UK)
Vigo Industries LLC (USA)
Vola A/S (Denmark)
Zoe Industries, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Showers Mark a Revolution in Shower Industry
Water Conservation and A Changing product Mix
Innovative Panels and Attractive Designs Elevate Showering
Experience
Showerheads Widen Product Assortment
Changing Demographic and Lifestyle Redefine Bathroom Fixtures
market
Demanding Consumer Requirements Lead to Deeper Product
Segmentation
Use of Shower Panel for Ultimate Showering Experience
Quality Scores over Aesthetics for Shower Heads
Factors Shaping Consumer?s Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 - 10 (10 -
High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)
Premium Products Garner Increased Demand
New Building Codes Offer Impetus to Growth
Online Marketplace - The New Distribution Vertical
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 103
Share this article