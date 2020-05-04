Global SiC Power Device Market - Analysis By Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact and Forecast (2020-2025)

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

The Global SiC Power Device Market, valued at USD 425.12 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand of the automotive vehicles. Silicon carbide (SiC) has a wide band gap of 3 electronvolt (eV) and a much higher thermal conductivity compared to silicon which makes it highly in demand and Increasing demand of automotive sector and the demand of Consumer electronics among the leading countries is one of the major reasons behind the increasing SiC Power Device market globally. Additionally, adoption of technologies to improve power modules is likely to supplement the SiC Power Device market. However, the impact of COVID-19 will be visible in the SiC Power Device market value in the near future.



Among the End user in the SiC Power Device market (Industry, Electronics, Automotive and Others), Automotive has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of ecofriendly electric vehicles will keep increasing in future.



Among the Application of the SiC Power Device market (EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Charging Device and Others), EV/HEV has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of SiC power devices in electric vehicles will keep increasing in future.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of automotive and consumer electronics is expected to infuse market growth tremendously. Additionally, new investments in power semiconductor industry, massive infrastructure investments and population in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are now fueling the growth of SiC Power device.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the SiC Power Device market by Value.

• The report analyses the SiC Power Device Market by End user (Industry, Electronics, Automotive and Others).

• The report analyses the SiC Power Device Market by Application (EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Charging Device and Others).

• The Global SiC Power Device Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and By Country (United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By End user and by Compound types. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cree, Infineon Technologies, ON semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Renesas Electronics, Rohm, Vishay Intertechnology and Littelfuse.

• The report presents the analysis of SiC Power Device market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• SiC Power Device Vendors

• Electric Vehicle Players

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities



