Global Side View Camera System Market 2019-2027: Opportunities in Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles / Demand for Active Safety Features (Real Time) / Growth of Electric Vehicle

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Side View Camera System Market by Camera Type (Single Camera & Multi-Camera), Component (Camera, ECU, and Display), Vehicle (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The side view camera system market, by value, is projected to reach USD 388 million by 2027 from USD 2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 112.0%. The side-view camera system market, by volume, is expected to reach 10 thousand units in 2020 and 2,235 thousand units by 2027, at a CAGR of 115.2%.



The market is driven by the rising demand for the safety and comfort of passengers. The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the side view camera system market due to the increasing focus on safety standards to minimize fatal accidents on the road. The rising adoption of electric vehicles in China and Japan is also expected to drive the side view camera system market in this region.



Europe is expected to lead the market due to favorable regulations for side view camera systems and early adoption of these systems in countries such as Germany. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by a significant demand for innovation and an increase in vehicle production in China, Japan, and South Korea.

In 2018, Japanese luxury automaker Lexus launched ES 300h version L sedan with side view camera systems. Earlier, in 2016, Japan passed regulations for side view camera systems that allowed OEMs to integrate camera systems in place of side-view mirrors. Favorable regulations and innovations by Japanese OEMs are expected to drive the market in this region.



The side view camera system market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the side view camera system market are Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Continental AG (Germany), Valeo (France), Samvardhana Motherson (India), Magna International (Canada), Robert Bosch (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Stoneridge (US).



Denso Corporation (Japan) adopted organic strategies to retain its leading position in the side view camera system market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Side View Camera System Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

4.2 Europe is Expected to Lead the Global Side View Camera System Market in 2022

4.3 Side View Camera System Market, By Component and Camera Type

4.4 Side View Camera System Market, By Component Type

4.5 Side View Camera System Market, By Camera Type

4.6 Side View Camera System Market, By Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lower Fuel Consumption

5.2.1.2 Improved Ergonomics of Luxury Cars

5.2.1.3 Increased Production of Light & Heavy Trucks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reliability of Technology

5.2.2.2 Behavioral Changes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Demand for Active Safety Features (Real Time)

5.2.3.3 Growth of Electric Vehicle (EV)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Country-Specific Regulations

5.2.4.2 High R&D Cost

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Vehicle Model Analysis for Side View Camera System Market

5.4 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Side View Camera System Manufacturers

5.6 Side View Camera System Market, Scenarios (2019-2027)

5.6.1 Side View Camera System Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 Side View Camera System Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 Side View Camera System Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Overview

6.2.1 Multi-Camera Support for Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

6.2.2 Conjunction of Adas, Camera, and Ai

6.2.3 Requirements of A Camera Monitor System (CMS)

6.2.3.1 High Image Quality and Low Light Performance

6.2.3.2 Led Flicker Mitigation and Obstruction Detection

6.3 Porters Five Forces

6.4 Regulatory Overview

6.4.1 Japan Side View Camera System Regulations

6.4.2 European Union Side View Camera System Regulations

6.4.3 United States Side View Camera System Regulations



7 Side View Camera System Market, By Camera Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Assumptions

7.4 Single Camera System

7.4.1 Low Cost of Cameras is Expected to Drive the Adoption of Single Camera Systems

7.5 Multi-Camera System

7.5.1 Additional Camera Features Will Fuel the Demand for Multi Camera Systems

7.6 Market Leaders



8 Side View Camera System Market, By Component Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Assumptions

8.4 Camera

8.4.1 Extensive Use of Cameras in Automotive Will Increase the Adoption of Hd Cameras in Side View Camera System

8.5 Ecu

8.5.1 Advancements in Ecu Will Allow Easy Integration of Side View Camera Systems

8.6 Display

8.6.1 Planned Mass Adoption of Oled in Panel Lighting and Hmi Will Reduce Cost of Displays in the Future

8.6.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

8.6.3 Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

8.6.4 Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Early Adoption in Asian Countries Will Impact the Market

8.8 Market Leaders



9 Side View Camera System Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Assumptions

9.4 Passenger Car

9.4.1 Incorporation of Advanced Safety Features Will Boost the Adoption of Side View Camera System in Passenger Cars

9.5 Commercial Vehicle

9.5.1 Bus

9.5.2 Truck

9.5.2.1 Increasing Concern Over Blind Spot Reduction in Trucks and Trailers Will Drive the Adoption of Side View Camera System in Commercial Vehicles

9.6 Market Leaders



10 Side View Camera System Market, By Region



11 Recommendations By the Publisher

11.1 Europe Will Be the Key Market for Automotive Side View Camera Systems

11.2 Multi-Camera System in Commercial Vehicles Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers

11.3 Conclusion



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Winners vs. Losers

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 New Product Development

12.7.2 Acquisition

12.7.3 Expansion



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Valeo

13.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.3 Continental AG

13.4 Stoneridge Inc.

13.5 Magna International Inc

13.6 Panasonic Corporation

13.7 Hyundai Mobis

13.8 Samsung Elctro-Mechanics

13.9 Mitsubishi Electric

13.10 Gentex Corporation

13.11 Samvardhana Motherson Group

13.12 Kyocera Corporation

13.13 Denso Corporation

13.14 Other Key Players

13.14.1 Asia Pacific

13.14.1.1 Mcnex Co. Ltd

13.14.1.2 Clarion

13.14.1.3 Murakami Corporation

13.14.1.4 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

13.14.1.5 Stonkam Co. Ltd

13.14.1.6 Sl Corporation

13.14.2 Europe

13.14.2.1 Kappa Optronics GmbH

13.14.2.2 Brigade Electronics Group PLC

13.14.2.3 Zf Friedrichshafen AG

13.14.3 North America

13.14.3.1 Ambarella Inc

13.14.3.2 Texas Instruments

13.14.3.3 Omnivision Technologies Inc



