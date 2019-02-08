Global Siding Market to 2023 Featuring Kingspan, James Hardie, Nichiha, Ply Gem, Louisiana Pacific, Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, Revere Building Products, and Lixil

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Siding Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global siding market is expected to reach an estimated $102.0 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2023.

The global siding market looks promising with opportunities in non-residential and residential construction.The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the siding market include increasing adoption of fiber cement siding and increasing use of sidings with good insulation to reduce energy consumption through air conditioners and heaters.

The vinyl will remain the largest material type over the forecast period due low material and maintenance cost and availability of wide variety of colors. The researcher predicts that fiber cement will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its eco-friendly nature and fire-resistant property.

Within the global siding market, non-residential will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to growth in retail and office buildings. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of energy efficient homes.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Some of the siding companies profiled in this report include Kingspan, James Hardie, Nichiha, Ply Gem, Louisiana Pacific, Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, Revere Building Products, and Lixil Group Corporation and others.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global siding market by material (fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and others), end use (residential and non residential), application (new construction and repair and maintenance), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this siding market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this siding market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this siding market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the siding market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the siding market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this siding market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this siding market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this siding market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Siding Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Siding Market by Material

3.3.1: Fiber Cement Siding

3.3.2: Vinyl Siding

3.3.3: Metal Siding

3.3.4: Stucco Siding

3.3.5: Concrete and Stone Siding

3.3.6: Brick Siding

3.3.7: Wood Siding

3.3.8: Other Siding

3.4: Global Siding Market by End Use

3.4.1: Residential Siding

3.4.2: Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Siding Market by Region

4.2: North American Siding Market

4.2.1: Market by Material

4.2.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)

4.2.3: The United States Siding Market

4.2.4: The Canadian Siding Market

4.2.5: The Mexican Siding Market

4.3: European Siding Market

4.3.1: Market by Material

4.3.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)

4.3.3: Siding Market of Germany

4.3.4: The French Siding Market

4.3.5: Siding Market of the United Kingdom

4.4: APAC Siding Market

4.4.1: Market by Material

4.4.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)

4.4.3: The Chinese Siding Market

4.4.4: Indian Siding Market

4.4.5: Japanese Siding Market

4.5: ROW Siding Market

4.5.1: Market by Material

4.5.2: Market by End Use: Residential and Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others)

4.5.3: Brazilian Siding Market

4.5.4: Siding Market of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Siding Market by Material

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Siding Market by End Use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Siding Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Siding Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Launches in the Global Siding Market by Major Players

7.3.2: Certification and Licensing

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Siding Market

7.3.4: Capacity Expansion



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Kingspan

8.2: James Hardie

8.3: Nichiha

8.4: Ply Gem

8.5: Louisiana Pacific



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhdcp3/global_siding?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

