Global Sign Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sign Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sign market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global sign market is expected to decline from $106.6 billion in 2019 to $101.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $117.9 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider sign market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The sign market section of the report gives context. It compares the sign market with other segments of the general market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, sign indicators comparison.

The sign market consists of sales of signs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce

signs. The sign manufacturing industry comprises establishments that produce signs and related displays of all materials (except printing paper and paperboard signs, notices, displays).



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global sign market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global sign market. South America was the smallest region in the global sign market.



There is a rise in demand for digital signage due to its better information managing capabilities. Digital Signage is an obscurely administered digital display that is used for sales, marketing or advertisement purposes. Digital Signage enables to easily deploy advertisements and also saves cost and time on logistics and printing materials. Multi-Screen Experience, Streaming Advertisements over IP and Integration of Bluetooth to enable a two way communication are few of the digital signage types that are on the rise.



