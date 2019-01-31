Global Silage Additives Market 2017-2026: Favourable Government Regulations, Demand for Quality Meat and Development in Silage Quality

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Silage Additives market accounted for $1.47 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2026.



Favourable government regulations, demand for quality meat and development in silage quality are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, less awareness among the consumers and increase in feed additives industry are hindering the market growth.



Silage additives are essential in animal nutrition as they are means to develop silage quality and control the conservation process so that by the time of feeding it has retained as many of the nutrients present in the original fresh forage as possible. That in turn improves the animal performance and health; consequently improving the yield and quality of food from animal origin. Silage additive thus help make top quality forage into excellent quality silage.



Based on form, the liquid segment is expected to have a considerable growth in the market owing to the amplified preference for liquid additives due to their easiness in handling, storage, and transport. Liquid concentrates are extremely preferred for application, due to the increased use of chemical additives in developing countries.



Based on geography, North America is estimated to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increase in awareness and enlarge in the manufacture of corn silage in the US and Canada.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Silage Additives Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dry

5.3 Liquid



6 Global Silage Additives Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enzymes

6.3 Inoculants

6.4 Sugars

6.5 Organic Acids

6.6 Npn Nutrients

6.7 Chemical Inhibitors

6.8 Other Types



7 Global Silage Additives Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inhibition Treatment

7.3 Stimulation Treatment

7.4 Other Treatment



8 Global Silage Additives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Legumes

8.2.1 Alfalfa

8.2.2 Clover

8.2.3 Peas

8.2.4 Fababbeans

8.3 Cereal Crops

8.3.1 Oats

8.3.2 Sorghum

8.3.3 Corn

8.3.4 Wheat

8.3.5 Barley

8.3.6 Other Cereal Crops

8.4 Other Applications

8.4.1 Canola

8.4.2 Ornamental grasses



9 Global Silage Additives Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.1 Middle East & Africa

9.9.1 Saudi Arabia

9.9.2 UAE

9.9.3 Qatar

9.9.4 South Africa

9.9.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



BASF

Nutreco

American Farm Products

Dupont Pioneer

Lallemand

Josera

Micron Bio-Systems

Chr. Hansen

Volac

Addcon

Schaumann Bioenergy

Scotmin

ForFarmers

BrettBrothers

ADM

KW Forage System

Carrs Billington

Wynnstay Group

Envirosystems

