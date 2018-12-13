Global Silanes Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% - Rapid Consolidation Due to Increased Merger and Acquisitions in the Market

DUBLIN, Dec 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The silanes market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2022.

The market has undergone rapid consolidation due to increased merger and acquisitions in the market. This has resulted in the presence of more competent and technology- driven players in the market. Therefore, the growing number of mergers and acquisitions is expected to further consolidate the global silanes market during the forecast market. The prominent vendors in the market will enter into partnerships with other players to expand their business portfolios and maintain their position globally.

Market Overview

Increasing applications in automotive and building and construction activities

Organofuctional silanes are used in the automotive industry for applications such as automotive clearcots and adhesive and sealants. The growing demand for automobiles in developing countries has accelerated the consumption of silanes in tires manufacturing and protective or corrosion inhibition coatings for automobiles.

Human health hazardous

Silane gas in natural conditions is a pyrophoric and volatile gas, which can spontaneously ignite on contact with air without any external ignition source and is almost visible to the human eye. Silanes on reacting with oxygen many produce hazardous byproducts.

Competitive Landscape

The silanes market appears concentrated with a few international companies. The market is currently in its growth phase and expected to be slightly concentrated by 2022. The vendors in the market are entering into partnerships to expand their business globally. The market has also witnessed expansion in production capacities and develop new products. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis.

