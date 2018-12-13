Global Silanes Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% - Rapid Consolidation Due to Increased Merger and Acquisitions in the Market
The "Global Silanes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The silanes market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2022.
The market has undergone rapid consolidation due to increased merger and acquisitions in the market. This has resulted in the presence of more competent and technology- driven players in the market. Therefore, the growing number of mergers and acquisitions is expected to further consolidate the global silanes market during the forecast market. The prominent vendors in the market will enter into partnerships with other players to expand their business portfolios and maintain their position globally.
Market Overview
Increasing applications in automotive and building and construction activities
Organofuctional silanes are used in the automotive industry for applications such as automotive clearcots and adhesive and sealants. The growing demand for automobiles in developing countries has accelerated the consumption of silanes in tires manufacturing and protective or corrosion inhibition coatings for automobiles.
Human health hazardous
Silane gas in natural conditions is a pyrophoric and volatile gas, which can spontaneously ignite on contact with air without any external ignition source and is almost visible to the human eye. Silanes on reacting with oxygen many produce hazardous byproducts.
Competitive Landscape
The silanes market appears concentrated with a few international companies. The market is currently in its growth phase and expected to be slightly concentrated by 2022. The vendors in the market are entering into partnerships to expand their business globally. The market has also witnessed expansion in production capacities and develop new products. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Rubber and plastics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fiber treatment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Functional silanes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Monosilanes/chlorosilanes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Capacity expansions and product developments
- Emerging applications in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
- Key vendors in global silanes market
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DowDuPont
- Evonik Industries
- GELEST
- Momentive
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Wacker Chemie
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kcgjgc/global_silanes?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
