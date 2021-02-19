Global Silica Sand Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silica Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silica sand market reached around US$ 14.1 Billion in 2020. Silica sand, generally known as industrial sand, is one of the most common varieties of sand found across the world. Industrial silica sand has been mined for thousands of years and was first put to industrial use during 3000-5000 BC for metallurgical and glass making activities.



Nowadays, silica sand is being used for well-diversified applications including paving roads, glass making, foundries and coal burning boilers, oil and water filtration, industrial casting, sandblasting, etc. Apart from this, it is also used in the hydraulic fracturing process where the demand for silica sand has increased significantly in the recent years. This can be accredited to the advantageous properties of silica sand such as strength, high silica content, as well as resistance to heat and chemical reactions. Looking forward, the global silica sand market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The glass market is experiencing high growth due to increased demand from the construction market, rising automotive production and sales, mounting per capita income, and technological advancements. Besides this, emerging trends such as increasing usage of hybrid guide plate, solar control glazing for automotive and building glasses, lightweight glazing glass, and advanced nanotechnology in flat glass are also contributing towards the growth of the glass industry, consequently, boosting the demand for silica sand.

Several countries worldwide are preferring naturally available shale gas in order to reduce their dependence on crude oil. Shale gas is extracted using hydraulic fracturing process, wherein silica sand is used as a proppant. As a result, the growth in the shale gas production is expected to increase the demand for silica sand.

Upcoming infrastructural projects in various countries are envisaged to stimulate the construction industry, thereby mounting the demand for silica sand across different sectors. For instance, the construction of The Nimes-Montpellier rail bypass, Grand Paris Express, Tour Triangle and the ASVEL arena in France are anticipated to bolster the market growth.

On the basis of end-use, the report finds that the glass industry accounts for more than a third of the total market, representing the largest end-use sector. Silica sand forms an essential component in the production of glass containers, flat glass, and speciality glass that are further used in automotive, construction and solar applications. The glass industry is followed by foundry, hydraulic fracturing, filtration, abrasives and others.



Region-wise, the United States enjoys the leading position in the global silica sand market. Silica sand is used as a dominant proppant material in hydraulic fracturing in the region as it is more affordable in comparison with its substitutes. The United States is followed by Italy, Germany, Turkey, Australia and Others.



The global silica sand market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. The profiles of key players operating in the market have been included in the report.



This report provides a deep insight into the global silica sand industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a silica sand manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the silica sand industry in any manner.



