Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market 2018-2023: Increasing Use of SOI Wafers in Consumer Electronic Devices Driving Market Growth

The "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size, Wafer type, Application, and Technology - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The silicon on insulator (SOI) market is estimated to grow from USD 686.0 million by 2018 to USD 1,832.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 21.7%.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing use of SOI wafers in consumer electronic devices and low operating voltage and high performance offered by SOI-based devices, and developments in the SOI ecosystem through organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, merger & acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions.

The market for 300 mm is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Wafer and foundry players expanding their capacity for producing 300-mm wafers is one of the driving factors for the growth of the SOI market. For instance, Soitec expanded its manufacturing capacity for the production of 300-mm SOI wafers.

The market for FD-SOI is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. This growth is attributed to advantages offered by FD-SOI compared to bulky silicon technologies, including reduced complexity, the ability to optimize power/performance tradeoffs, lower operating voltage requirements, and improved gain and noise characteristics, which would further help applications of low-power, high-performance portable electronic devices.

Among the applications of SOI, the market for automotive and consumer are expected to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive giants and other business leaders are increasingly investing in ADAS and driverless cars. ADAS and driverless cars require high-speed, low-power, compact electronic devices for their operations. To fulfill this requirement, SOI-based wafers are used. Moreover, increasing demand for FD SOI from consumer and IoT applications is driving the growth of market.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. APAC is witnessing an increase in the use of SOI products owing to the presence of a large number of consumer electronic companies, smartphone manufacturers, and wafer and foundry players in APAC. For instance, in 2017, Soitec ramped up to the high-volume production of 200-mm SOI wafers at the manufacturing facility of its Chinese partner Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. (Simgui).

Key market players such as Soitec (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), GlobalWafers (Taiwan), SUMCO (Japan), Simgui (China), GlobalFoundries (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), TowerJazz (Israel), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan) focus on product launches, agreements, partnerships, merger & acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions to enhance their portfolio of product offerings and expand their business.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the SOI Market



4.2 SOI Market, By Product



4.3 SOI Market, By Region and Wafer Type



4.4 SOI Market, By Application



4.5 SOI Market, By Technology







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of SOI Wafers in Consumer Electronic Devices



5.2.1.2 Effective Use of Silicon During the Manufacture of Thin SOI Wafers



5.2.1.3 Low Operating Voltage and High Performance Offered By SOI-Based Devices



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Lack of Intellectual Property (IP) Ecosystems



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Growing Ic Industry and Expansion of SOI Ecosystem in APAC



5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of SOI in IoT



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Volatility and Susceptibility Toward Damages



5.2.4.2 Effective Maintenance



5.3 Value Chain Analysis



5.3.1 SOI Market Value Chain







6 SOI Market, By Wafer Size



6.1 Introduction



6.2 200 mm and Less Than 200 mm



6.3 300 mm







7 SOI Market, By Wafer Type



7.1 Introduction



7.2 RF-SOI



7.3 PD-SOI



7.4 FD-SOI



7.5 Power-SOI



7.6 Emerging-SOI



7.6.1 Photonics-SOI



7.6.2 Imager-SOI







8 SOI Market, By Technology



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Smart Cut



8.3 Bonding



8.4 Layer Transfer







9 SOI Market, By Application



9.1 Introduction



9.2 Consumer Electronics



9.3 Automotive



9.4 Datacom & Telecom



9.5 Industrial



9.6 Military, Defense, & Aerospace







10 SOI Market, By Product



10.1 Introduction



10.2 RF Fem



10.3 MEMS



10.4 Power



10.5 Optical Communication



10.6 Image Sensing







11 Geographic Analysis



11.1 Introduction



11.2 North America



11.3 Europe



11.4 Asia Pacific







12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Introduction



12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017



12.3 Competitive Scenario



12.3.1 Product Launches



12.3.2 Agreements and Collaborations



12.3.3 Partnerships and Expansions



12.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions







13 Company Profile



13.1 Key Players



13.1.1 Soitec



13.1.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical



13.1.3 Globalwafers



13.1.4 Sumco



13.1.5 Simgui



13.1.6 Globalfoundries



13.1.7 Stmicroelectronics N.V.



13.1.8 Towerjazz



13.1.9 NXP Semiconductors N.V.



13.1.10 Murata Manufacturing



13.1.11 Skyworks Solutions



13.1.12 Qorvo



13.2 Other Key Players



13.2.1 Sony Corporation



13.2.2 Magnachip Semiconductor



13.2.3 United Microelectronics Corporation



13.2.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company



13.2.5 Qualcomm



13.3 Start-Up Ecosystem



13.3.1 Ineda Systems



13.3.2 Evaderis



13.3.3 Waferpro

