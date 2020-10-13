Global Silicon Photonics Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2025: Companies are Using Organic Strategies to Increase their Share

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicon Photonics Market By Component (Active; Passive), By Product (Transceiver; Switch; Cable, Sensor; Attenuator), By Material (Silicon or Silicon Based Alloys; Indium Phosphide; Others), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Silicon Photonics Market is segmented based on component, product, material, end-user, region and company. Growing use of cloud computing is generating large amounts of data in data centers and hence, IT & telecom sector is witnessing high demand for the silicon photonics-based components.



Broadcasting and live streaming requires high speed internet connection and optical cables can transfer data in less time when compared with electrical conductors, driving the demand for silicon photonics market. Silicon photonics makes use of optical rays for transmission of data among computer chips. Higher bandwidth with fewer signal integrity problems is the major reason for the growing adoption of silicon photonics across the globe.



Also, silicon photonics is energy efficient and provides high speed performance so other industries are also switching to the use of this technology. In terms of product, transceiver is expected to lead the market as it finds usage in end-user industries such as healthcare, IT & telecom, among others. Also, the device consumes less power and is compact in size, therefore, can be easily integrated into various systems.



Based on geography, North America dominated the Global Silicon Photonics Market in 2019. On account of increasing demand for high speed internet connection, companies have set up their centers in the countries such as US and Canada.



Major companies operating in the silicon photonics market include Intel Corporation, Luxtera Inc. (Subsidiary of Cisco Systems, Inc.), Acacia Communications, Inc., Infinera Corporation, IBM Corporation, Finisar Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Fujitsu Ltd., OneChip Photonics Inc., NeoPhotonics Corporation, among others.



The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies to increase their share. For instance, Cisco Systems acquired Luxtera in 2019, in order to offer optic capabilities for service providers, data centres and other companies.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Distributor by Product Type

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs



5. Global Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Active; Passive)

5.2.1.1. Active (Splitter; Optical Waveguide; Isolator)

5.2.1.2. Passive (Optical Modulator; Photo Detector; Others)

5.2.2. By Product (Transceiver; Switch; Cable, Sensor; Attenuator)

5.2.3. By Material (Silicon or Silicon Based Alloys; Indium Phosphide; Others)

5.2.4. By End User (IT & Telecom; Healthcare; Consumer Electronics; Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Product

6.2.3. By End User

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

6.3.2. India Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

6.3.3. Japan Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

6.3.4. South Korea Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

6.3.5. Singapore Silicon Photonics Market Outlook



7. Europe Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Product

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

7.3.2. Germany Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

7.3.3. United Kingdom Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

7.3.5. Spain Silicon Photonics Market Outlook



8. North America Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Product

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. North America: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United States Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

8.3.2. Mexico Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

8.3.3. Canada Silicon Photonics Market Outlookr



9. South America Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Product

9.2.3. By End User

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

9.3.2. Argentina Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

9.3.3. Colombia Silicon Photonics Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Product

10.2.3. By End User

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

10.3.1. South Africa Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

10.3.3. UAE Silicon Photonics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Intel Corporation

13.2. Luxtera Inc. (Subsidiary of Cisco Systems, Inc.)

13.3. Acacia Communications, Inc.

13.4. Infinera Corporation

13.5. IBM Corporation

13.6. Finisar Corporation

13.7. STMicroelectronics N.V.

13.8. Fujitsu Ltd.

13.9. OneChip Photonics Inc.

13.10. NeoPhotonics Corporation



14. Strategic Recommendations



