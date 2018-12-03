Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market 2018-2027 by Product (>300 mm, 300mm, 200mm, 150mm) & Application (Solar Powered Cells, Integrated Circuits)

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for semiconductor industry, significant low cost as compared to test wafer and recent technological developments in silicon wafer.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report



Based on product market is categorized into >300 mm, 300mm, 200mm and 150mm.

Depending on application, market is fragmented into solar powered cells, integrated circuits and other applications.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Demand From Semiconductor Industry

3.1.2 Significant Low Cost as Compared to Test Wafer

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Silicon Wafer Reclaim

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market, By Product

4.1 >300 mm

4.2 300mm

4.3 200mm

4.4 150mm



5 Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market, By Application

5.1 Solar Powered Cells

5.2 Integrated Circuits

5.3 Other Applications



6 Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 U.K

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 France

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Australia

6.3.5 New Zealand

6.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 UAE

6.4.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 South Africa

6.6.2 Others



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Silicon Quest International

8.2 Silicon Materials Inc.

8.3 Pure Wafer PLC

8.4 Nova Electronic Materials

8.5 Phoenix Silicon International Corporation

8.6 Shinryo Corporation

8.7 R.S. Technologies

8.8 Silicon Valley Microelectronics

8.9 Advantec Co Ltd.

8.10 Akrion Systems LLC



