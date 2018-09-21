Global Silicone Adhesives Market 2018-2022 - Increase in Preference for Vertical Integration

DUBLIN, Sept 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global silicone adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Silicone Adhesives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The market size is estimated based on the sales of silicone adhesives to various end-user industries.

One trend in the market is increase in demand for customizable automobiles. Silicones are expected to play a major role in facilitating the adhesion of films and wrappings in vehicles during the forecast period. Silicone adhesives with their excellent bonding properties ensure that the films adhere tightly to the substrate.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand from the automotive industry. Silicone adhesives are used for structural metal bonding, structural fiber-reinforced plastic bonding, interior trim, exterior trim, and glass bonding in automotive applications.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations and policies on the use of silicone adhesives. Stringent regulations by the EPA and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals on the volatile organic compound content in adhesives pose major challenges to the growth of the silicone adhesives market.



Key vendors

China National Chemical Corporation

DowDuPont

Henkel

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker Chemie

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Medical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



Increase in demand for customizable automobiles

Rise in R&D activities

Increase in preference for vertical integration



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

China National Chemical Corporation

DowDuPont

Henkel

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker Chemie



PART 15: APPENDIX

