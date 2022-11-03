Global Silicone Films Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027
Nov 03, 2022, 13:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
Global Silicone Films Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicone Films estimated at US$758.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$612.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medical segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The Silicone Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$193.6 Million by the year 2027.
Industrial Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR
In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$159.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 9.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
3M
Cheever Specialty Paper & Film
DowDuPont
Elkem ASA
Garware Polyester
Gascogne
Infiana
Loparex
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals
Momentive
Polyplex
Rossella S.r.l.
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Sappi
Siliconature S.p.A.
SJA Film Technologies Ltd
The Rubber Company
Tohcello, Inc.
Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Silicone Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Silicone Films by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Silicone Films Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 69: India Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: India 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical,
Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Silicone
Films by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Silicone Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone Films by End-Use - Electronics, Medical, Industrial,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 117: Africa Historic Review for Silicone Films by End-Use -
Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,
Medical, Industrial, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
