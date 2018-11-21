Global Silicone Gel Market 2018-2022 with ChemChina, DowDuPont, KCC Corp, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical & Wacker Chemie Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Silicone Gel Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicone gel market to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Silicone Gel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of silicone gel in different end- user.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in demand for silicone gel in the medical and pharmaceutical sector. The increasing use of silicone use of silicone gel as a filler material in prosthetics, owning to its low weight, strength, and durability which is expected to drive the market growth.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for silicone gel in the renewable energy industry. Increasing investments in solar energy from the US, China, India and Geremany are likely to fuel the demand for the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this volatility in raw material prices. The limited availability of raw materials has led vendors to increase the price of silicone- based products.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the Key vendors in this market space?

Market drivers

Increasing demand for silicone gel in the electrical and electronics industries

Volatility in raw material prices

Preference for vertical integration

Key vendors

ChemChina

DowDuPont

KCC Corp

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker Chemie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9qvgq/global_silicone?w=5





