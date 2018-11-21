Global Silicone Gel Market 2018-2022 with ChemChina, DowDuPont, KCC Corp, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical & Wacker Chemie Dominating
The "Global Silicone Gel Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global silicone gel market to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Silicone Gel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of silicone gel in different end- user.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in demand for silicone gel in the medical and pharmaceutical sector. The increasing use of silicone use of silicone gel as a filler material in prosthetics, owning to its low weight, strength, and durability which is expected to drive the market growth.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for silicone gel in the renewable energy industry. Increasing investments in solar energy from the US, China, India and Geremany are likely to fuel the demand for the market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this volatility in raw material prices. The limited availability of raw materials has led vendors to increase the price of silicone- based products.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the Key vendors in this market space?
Market drivers
- Increasing demand for silicone gel in the electrical and electronics industries
- Volatility in raw material prices
- Preference for vertical integration
Key vendors
- ChemChina
- DowDuPont
- KCC Corp
- Momentive
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Wacker Chemie
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Medical and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for silicone gel in the renewable energy industry
- Increase in R&D activities
- Preference for vertical integration
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ChemChina
- DowDuPont
- KCC CORPORATION
- Momentive
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Wacker Chemie
PART 15: APPENDIX
