Global Silicone Market Analysis 2018-2024: Capacity and Capability Improvement to be Future Ready
Jan 03, 2019, 06:45 ET
The "Analysis of Global Silicone Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the global silicone market. The main segments covered by product form are elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels & other products. In terms of end-user applications the market has been fragmented into transportation, construction, electronics, medical, personal care & consumer goods, special systems, energy, and industrial process. In terms of applications, the market has been segmented into rubber, coatings, emulsions, and sealants.
Major market drivers and restraints, regional demand outlooks, application growth trends, and product trends are also discussed. Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2014 to 2024. Competitive structure and market share data have also been provided at the individual as well as the overall level. The competitive environment has been covered for each segment. The base year is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2024.
Megatrends
Urbanization is, by far, the most important factor for the growth of the silicone market. Rapid urbanization and rising purchasing power in Asia, particularly China, India and Southeast Asia, has resulted in a booming demand for automobile, consumer goods, personal care products, and infrastructure development.
The primary reason for the high growth in Asia is urbanization and the development of the region as a global manufacturing hub. Sustainability is the key word that has a strong impact on the global silicone market, particularly in the personal care industry. Although volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from silicone are within acceptable limits, for most end-use applications, Cyclotetrasiloxane (D4) and Cyclopentasiloxane (D5) are the two components which are known to cause harm to human body and the environment.
Functionality and performance are the key determinants of the silicone used in end-user industries. The hydrophobic nature of the material encourages application in the construction sector. Its stability in high-temperature applications is a key factor for its usage in electronics, energy, and automotive industries. Owing to its superior performance characteristics, silicone is also gradually replacing other polymers.
Influencing Factors
The increasing focus on light-weighting by automotive OEMs has triggered new opportunities for silicone. The average plastic content of a vehicle has increased considerably over the years, and silicone is an important additive used to improve plastic's performance. Moreover, miniaturization of automotive components has led to higher demand for silicone products in under-the-hood applications.
Growing consumption of silicone per vehicle, coupled with the high growth in vehicle production itself, is an encouraging prospect for the silicone market. Growing demand for renewable energy, particularly solar and wind, is another major influencing factor for the silicones market in spite of their comparatively low demand share.
Regional Trends
APAC is by far the largest consumer of silicone and presents the most lucrative opportunity for future growth. The North American market is witnessing an economic revival along with a significant improvement in production. Since most end-user applications such as automotive, construction, and industrial processes are related to the economic wellbeing and growth of an economy, the market is expected to grow at a moderate pace.
The Western European market will likely post a slower growth rate than the North American market over the short term due to sluggish economic growth seen in the region. However, the absolute demand growth in the European market is likely to surpass the North American market.
Key Questions This Research Will Answer
- What are the major factors that drive the growth of the silicone market?
- What are the growth opportunities offered by the various end-user segments?
- What are the critical challenges in the silicone market?
- What is the competitive landscape of the segments?
- What are the key trends observed in the segments?
- Is the market fragmented or consolidated?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview-Definitions
- Market Definitions-Geographic Scope
- Major Market and Product Trends
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation Definition
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Silicone Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Silicone Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-users
- Revenue Forecast by End-users
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-users
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-users
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-users Discussion
- Total Silicone Market-Opportunity Analysis by End-users
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Form
- Revenue Forecast by Form
- Revenue Forecast by Form Segment Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Form
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Form
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Form Segment Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application Segment Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application Segment Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Silicone Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Value Chain
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Company-Product Matrix
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Product Development to Capture New Application Markets and Product Differentiation
- Growth Opportunity 2-Capacity and Capability Improvement to be Future Ready
- Growth Opportunity 3-Expansion in the APAC Region to Gain Market Proximity
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Impact of Mega Trends on the Silicone Market
8. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Silicone Market
- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
9. Transportation Segment Analysis
- Transportation Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Growth Contributors
- Key Challenges
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Application of Silicone in Automotive
- Transportation Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
10. Electronics Segment Analysis
- Electronics Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Growth Contributors
- Key Challenges
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Electronics Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
11. Construction Segment Analysis
- Construction Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Growth Contributors
- Key Challenges
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Construction Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
12. Medical Segment Analysis
- Medical Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Growth Contributor
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Medical Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
13. Personal Care & Consumer Products Segment Analysis
- Personal Care & Consumer Products Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Growth Contributors
- Key Challenge
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Personal Care & Consumer Products Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
14. Special Systems Segment Analysis
- Special Systems Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Special Systems-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
15. Energy Segment Analysis
- Energy Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Growth Contributor
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Energy Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
16. Industrial Process Segment Analysis
- Industrial Process Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Growth Contributors
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Industrial Process Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
17. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
18. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- ACC Silicones
- Ashland
- Dow DuPont
- Elkem
- KCC
- Kaneka
- Momentive
- NuSll
- Shin-Etsu
- Wacker Chemie
