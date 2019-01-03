Global Silicone Market Analysis 2018-2024: Capacity and Capability Improvement to be Future Ready

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Analysis of Global Silicone Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global silicone market. The main segments covered by product form are elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels & other products. In terms of end-user applications the market has been fragmented into transportation, construction, electronics, medical, personal care & consumer goods, special systems, energy, and industrial process. In terms of applications, the market has been segmented into rubber, coatings, emulsions, and sealants.

Major market drivers and restraints, regional demand outlooks, application growth trends, and product trends are also discussed. Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2014 to 2024. Competitive structure and market share data have also been provided at the individual as well as the overall level. The competitive environment has been covered for each segment. The base year is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2024.

Megatrends

Urbanization is, by far, the most important factor for the growth of the silicone market. Rapid urbanization and rising purchasing power in Asia, particularly China, India and Southeast Asia, has resulted in a booming demand for automobile, consumer goods, personal care products, and infrastructure development.

The primary reason for the high growth in Asia is urbanization and the development of the region as a global manufacturing hub. Sustainability is the key word that has a strong impact on the global silicone market, particularly in the personal care industry. Although volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from silicone are within acceptable limits, for most end-use applications, Cyclotetrasiloxane (D4) and Cyclopentasiloxane (D5) are the two components which are known to cause harm to human body and the environment.

Functionality and performance are the key determinants of the silicone used in end-user industries. The hydrophobic nature of the material encourages application in the construction sector. Its stability in high-temperature applications is a key factor for its usage in electronics, energy, and automotive industries. Owing to its superior performance characteristics, silicone is also gradually replacing other polymers.

Influencing Factors

The increasing focus on light-weighting by automotive OEMs has triggered new opportunities for silicone. The average plastic content of a vehicle has increased considerably over the years, and silicone is an important additive used to improve plastic's performance. Moreover, miniaturization of automotive components has led to higher demand for silicone products in under-the-hood applications.

Growing consumption of silicone per vehicle, coupled with the high growth in vehicle production itself, is an encouraging prospect for the silicone market. Growing demand for renewable energy, particularly solar and wind, is another major influencing factor for the silicones market in spite of their comparatively low demand share.

Regional Trends

APAC is by far the largest consumer of silicone and presents the most lucrative opportunity for future growth. The North American market is witnessing an economic revival along with a significant improvement in production. Since most end-user applications such as automotive, construction, and industrial processes are related to the economic wellbeing and growth of an economy, the market is expected to grow at a moderate pace.

The Western European market will likely post a slower growth rate than the North American market over the short term due to sluggish economic growth seen in the region. However, the absolute demand growth in the European market is likely to surpass the North American market.



Key Questions This Research Will Answer

What are the major factors that drive the growth of the silicone market?

What are the growth opportunities offered by the various end-user segments?

What are the critical challenges in the silicone market?

What is the competitive landscape of the segments?

What are the key trends observed in the segments?

Is the market fragmented or consolidated?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview-Definitions

Market Definitions-Geographic Scope

Major Market and Product Trends

and Product Trends Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation Definition

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Silicone Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Silicone Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-users

Revenue Forecast by End-users

Revenue Forecast by End-user Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-users

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-users

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-users Discussion

Total Silicone Market-Opportunity Analysis by End-users

Percent Revenue Forecast by Form

Revenue Forecast by Form

Revenue Forecast by Form Segment Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Form

Unit Shipment Forecast by Form

Unit Shipment Forecast by Form Segment Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application Segment Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application Segment Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Silicone Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Value Chain

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Company-Product Matrix

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Product Development to Capture New Application Markets and Product Differentiation

Growth Opportunity 2-Capacity and Capability Improvement to be Future Ready

Growth Opportunity 3-Expansion in the APAC Region to Gain Market Proximity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Impact of Mega Trends on the Silicone Market

8. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Silicone Market

CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

9. Transportation Segment Analysis

Transportation Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Growth Contributors

Key Challenges

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Application of Silicone in Automotive

Transportation Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

10. Electronics Segment Analysis

Electronics Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Growth Contributors

Key Challenges

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Electronics Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

11. Construction Segment Analysis

Construction Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Growth Contributors

Key Challenges

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Construction Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

12. Medical Segment Analysis

Medical Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Growth Contributor

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Medical Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

13. Personal Care & Consumer Products Segment Analysis

Personal Care & Consumer Products Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Growth Contributors

Key Challenge

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Personal Care & Consumer Products Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

14. Special Systems Segment Analysis

Special Systems Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Special Systems-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

15. Energy Segment Analysis

Energy Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Growth Contributor

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Energy Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

16. Industrial Process Segment Analysis

Industrial Process Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Growth Contributors

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Industrial Process Segment-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

17. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

18. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



ACC Silicones

Ashland

Dow DuPont

Elkem

KCC

Kaneka

Momentive

NuSll

Shin-Etsu

Wacker Chemie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5lqpbg/global_silicone?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

