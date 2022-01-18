Global Silicone Sealants Markets Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Players -3M, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Avery Dennison, & Momentive

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Sealants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicone sealants market is consolidated. The top 6 suppliers hold an 80% market share in the silicone industry, while most of those vendors manufacture and supply silicone sealants.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present silicone sealants market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The market is majorly driven by the surge in demand for electronics and stabilizing the construction and automotive market. Silicone polymers, including sealants, are finding applications in almost every delicate aspect of life. Be it used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient, medical device applications, or drug delivery systems. Silicone sealants offer greater protection for electronic applications to ensure longevity and better dissipation of heat to reduce damage and increase efficiency.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising middle-class incomes will generate robust demand for silicone sealants. The demand is also in end-use markets such as packaging, construction, transportation, electronics, and woodworking.

The rising environmental concerns and sustainable product development will drive the demand for bio-based silicone sealants and encourage greater investment in R&D initiatives.

The silicones show exceptional compatibility with the human skin; therefore, their demand across the medical industry will also provide excellent opportunities for vendors in the global silicone sealants market in the forecast period.

SILICONE SEALANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

RTV silicone sealants are majorly used by the building and construction industry. RTV or the room temperature vulcanizing silicone sealants are widely employed by the construction industry for applications like sealing highway expansion joints and buildings, general weatherproofing of joints in non-porous and porous substrates, etc. These silicone sealants applications are due to their excellent inherent characteristics like excellent low-temperature flexibility, resistance to weatherability, UV radiation, etc.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is the largest market for silicone sealants among all the regions. The construction and automotive industry in the region will grow at a fast pace in the region given the increasing population.

Electric vehicles use a significant amount of silicone sealants. Asia accounted for over half of the EV production in 2018 due to the rising trend of hybrid electric vehicles in Japan and mandates for EVs in China. This will drive the demand for silicone sealants in the region.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Use of Silicone in Electronic and Electrical Applications

Increasing Demand for Automotive Applications

Increasing Usage in Medical and Healthcare Applications

Silicone in Newer Applications

Rising Demand From the APAC

Ease of Property Modification

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

3M

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Avery Dennison

Momentive

Other Prominent Vendors

Wacker Chemical Corporation

Sika

Dow Chemical Company

Master Bond

Bostik

Shin-Etsu

BASF

Franklin International

Delo Industrial Adhesives

McCoy Soudal

Elkem

Novagard

Pidilite

Pratley

Otto Chemie

Tremco constructions

Pecora Corporation

KCC corporation

Asian Paints Limited

MAPEI

