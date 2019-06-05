Global Silicones Market, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Leading Players are Bluestar, Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical, & Wacker Chemie
Jun 05, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicones: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Silicones in US$ Million by the following End-Use Application Markets:
- Chemical
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electronic/Electrical
- Healthcare
- Plastics
- Others
The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Arkema S.A. (France)
- Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (USA)
- NuSil Technology LLC (USA)
- China National Chemical Corporation (China)
- Elkem Silicones (France)
- Dow Corning Corp. (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Milliken & Company (USA)
- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA)
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Silicones: An Introductory Prelude
Wide Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities
Select Applications of Silicones by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
Versatile Functional Attributes Enhance Appeal & Image of Silicones
Developing Regions to Steer Future Growth
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Developed Regions Continue to Drive Market Momentum
Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities
Leading Players in the Global Silicones Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bluestar, Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Electronic/Electrical: The Key End-Use Sector
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Silicone
Optical Silicones to Transform Electronic LEDs Landscape
Expanding Construction Sector Underpins Demand Growth
Focus on Green Building Materials to Spur Opportunities for Silicone
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments
Positive Outlook for Silicones in Construction Materials
Steadily Increasing Automobile Production Drives Silicones Market Growth
Viability of Silicones in Medical Product Manufacturing
Long-term Safety Data Lacking for Silicones Breast Implants
Silicone as Drug-Eluting Matrix-Pros and Cons
Silicone Offers Relief to Acne Scar Patients
Silicone PSAs in Wound Dressings
Silicones: Key Processing Additives for Plastics
Growing Usage of Silicones in the Food and Beverage Industry
Uses as Adhesives & Sealants
UV-Curable Silicone Extrusion-Future Prospects
Silicone as Treadmill Lubricant
Silicone Pacifiers Safer Compared to Latex Ones
Silicone Fluids Lead the Market
Elastomers Exhibit High Growth Potential
Eco-degradability: Favorable Trait of Silicone
Increased Use of Solventless Silicone
Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Favored in Manufacturing Procedures
Release Liner Producers Battle Increasing Raw Material Costs
Limited Chemical Interaction
Key Limitation
Regulatory Scenario
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Silicones
An Introduction
Silicone Forms, Properties & Application
History
Properties of Silicone
Performance Properties
Protective Properties
Key Silicone Features & Main Applications
Silicone Coatings
Most Popular Form of Silicone
Types of Silicone Coatings
Application of Silicone Coatings in Various Industries
Paints and Coatings Industry
Silicon Resins
Silicone Fluids
Plastics Industry
Construction Industry
Sub-sector Use in Construction Industry
Paper Industry
Sub-sector Use in Paper Industry
Silicone Release Coatings in Pressure Sensitive Industry
Use of Silicone Carbinol Fluid in Cosmetics Industry
Electronics Industry
Sub-sector Use in Electronics Industry
Healthcare Industry
Sub-sector Use in Healthcare & Personal Industry
Automotive Industry
Other Industries
Applications in Industry Sub-sectors
Textile Industry
Fiber Production
Fabric Softeners
Process Aids
Fabric Coatings
Hydrophobic Agents
Contribution of Silicone in Preserving Historical Landmarks
Limitations and Requirements of Silicone-Based Formulations
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Dow Corning Introduces Dow Corning CL-1000 Optical Silicone Binder
Shin-Etsu Silicones Premiers Sil-X-Shin Silicone Elastomers
HARTMANN Rolls Out PROXIMEL Silicone Bordered Foam Dressing
Momentive Launches Velvesil E-Gel PMF Silicone-Based Emulsion
Avantor Unveils Newest Line of NuSil Brand Medical-Grade LSRs
Dow Chemical Introduces Dow Corning 210S Silicone Slip
WACKER Unveils ELASTOSIL R Plus 4350/55 Solid Silicone Rubber
WACKER Showcases New Silicone Gel & Fluid Emulsions
WACKER Rolls Out SILRES WH 80 A Silicone Resin Emulsion
Dow Corning Unveils Dow Corning MG 7-1010 Silicone-based SSA
Dow Corning Introduces MG 2107 and MG 2110 Silicone Blends
Momentive Launches Silopren LSR 27x9 Liquid Silicone Rubber
Coloplast Introduces Biatain Silicone Sizes & Shapes Silicone Dressings
Dow Corning Introduces Syl-Off EM 7978 Silicone Emulsion Coating
Fila Industria Chimica Launches FILAZERO SIL
Dow Corning Introduces Silicone Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Dow Corning Launches Silastic Q7-78XX and Dow Corning C6-7XX LSR series
Gelest Launches Silicone Elastomer with 5000% More Stretchability
WACKER Launches LUMISIL Silicone Elastomers
Dow Corning Launches Dow Corning 2405 Silicone Resin
NuSil Technology Launches High Strength Silicone
WACKER Showcases Silicone Elastomer Gels for Skin Care Products
WACKER Showcases Range of Silicones for Water- Repellant Wood Coatings
WACKER Showcases DEHESIVESFX Silicone Polymers for Coatings
Techsil Launches SnapSil TN8000 Silicone Adhesive in UK Market
Bluestar Silicones to Launch Silbione HC2 2022 Gel for Wound Management
Momentive Performance Materials to Showcase Ultra Clear Silopren* LSR 7000 series
Dow Corning Launches Silicone Liquid Flashing for Building Protection
Gelest Launches Silicon-Based BIOSAFE Antimicrobials
Electrolube to Launch Silicone Resin for LEDs
Shin-Etsu Launches Silicones with Low Volatile Content
WACKER and inpro Launch Silicone Adhesive for Vehicle Oil Pans
Quantum Silicones Launches QM True Skin 50 Silicone Rubber
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont
Momentive Acquires Sea Lion Technology
Firestone Building Products Acquires Gaco Western
Avantor Acquires Puritan Products
Avantor Snaps Up VWR Corporation
Rogers Acquires Diversified Silicone Products
Foster to Distribute WACKER SILPURAN Medical-Grade Silicone Rubbers in North America
Wacker Chemie Inaugurates Silicones R&D Centre in Michigan
Elkem Renames Bluestar Silicones as Elkem Silicones
Momentive Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Facility in Leverkusen
Wacker Chemie Inaugurates New Technical Center in Istanbul
Wacker Chemie to Expand Zhangjiagang Silicone Rubber Facility
Dow Chemical to Develop Performance Silicones Franchise in Saudi Arabia
Control Flo Medical Collaborates with Degania Silicone
WACKER Collaborates with STC Silicones
Wacker Chemie Expands Silicone Production in Brazil
Dow Chemical Acquires Corning's Stake in Dow Corning Joint Venture
Q Holding to Acquire Degania Silicone
Avantor Performance Materials and NuSil Technology Merge
Sientra Bags Exclusive US Rights for Enaltus' bioCorneum Silicone Gel
AB Specialty Silicones Appoints LORD Corporation as European Distributor
Nanjing SiSiB Silicones Collaborates with KRAHN CHEMIE
Wacker Group Expands Burghausen Plant
Dow Corning Expands European Distribution Agreement with Univar
Trelleborg Acquires Specialty Silicone Fabricators
BRB Silicone Signs Distribution Deal with Azelis
WACKER Group Expands Production Capacity for Functional Silicone Fluids
Bluestar Silicones Signs Distribution Agreement with Aditya Birla Chemicals
Elkem and Bluestar Silicones Merge
Bluestar Silicones Signs Distribution Agreement with Bluestar Chengrand Research Institute
SiVance Opens New Silicone Technology R&D Facility
Bluestar Names Freeman & Hisco as US Distributors for its Silicone Product Lines
Arkema Acquires Bostik
Rogers Corporation Acquires Arlon LLC
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Arkema S.A. (France)
Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (USA)
NuSil Technology LLC (USA)
China National Chemical Corporation (China)
Elkem Silicones (France)
Dow Corning Corp. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Milliken & Company (USA)
Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)
- The United States (21)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (15)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wzren
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article