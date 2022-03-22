Global Silicones Market Report 2022: Focus on Medical, Energy, Electronics, Transportation, Special Systems, Personal Care, Construction, Industrial Process

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicones Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers silicone elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels and the different application methods, such as silicone rubber, coatings, emulsions, sealants & adhesives. It also gives the regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates for each end-use industry.

The study has a quantitative and qualitative discussion of the end-use industry-wise consumption and sales for the total silicones market. The research service also discusses market shares for the top global silicone manufacturers.

Silicones find an increasing number of applications across a diverse set of industry sectors due to their functional benefits and emerging trends in key end-use industries. These industries are industrial processes, construction, personal care, special systems, transportation, electronics, energy, and medical.



The rising need for innovative formulations from manufacturers and formulators and new, unmet needs of customers challenge the silicones market. In addition, manufacturers must offer sustainable solutions and products that facilitate ease and speed of manufacturing.



The electronics industry catering to automotive applications is witnessing the demand for a product with high thermal conductivity and well-managed volatility to achieve efficient heat dissipation. Furthermore, silicone products that can be processed to achieve superior levels of manufacturing by end-use industries are needed.

In Asia-Pacific, personal care product consumers increasingly prefer products that demonstrate high levels of natural-looking aesthetics, along with a rising trend of minimalism in beauty favoring a reduction in daily skincare time without compromising the sensory experience. The trend is particularly dominant in urban locations in South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Pacific countries and is slowly spreading to other countries in Asia-Pacific.



In addition, military expenditures are rising as governments across the globe focus on modernizing their defense and security infrastructure, leading to investments in military aviation.

Simultaneously, the demand for new commercial aircraft is slowly gaining pace after COVID-19's impact in 2020, boosting the aviation sector. The need for the movement of goods by sea is also rising, driving the growth of the shipping industry to support marine transport for international trade. These trends will be the key growth drivers accelerating the global silicones market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Silicones

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Value Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis and Raw Materials

Key Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumption Factors

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Volume Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry

Volume Forecast by Form

Revenue Forecast by Form

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Form

Silicones, Mapping by Form vis-a-vis Method of Application, 2021

Volume Forecast by Method of Application

Revenue Forecast by Method of Application

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Method of Application

Pricing Forecast by End-use Industry

Pricing Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Company-wise Product Matrix

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Industrial Process Applications

Silicones for Industrial Process Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Process Applications

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Average Selling Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Construction Applications

Silicones for Construction Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Construction Applications

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Average Selling Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Volume Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Personal Care Applications

Silicones for Personal Care Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Personal Care Applications

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Average Selling Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Special Systems Applications

Silicones for Special Systems Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Special Systems Applications

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Average Selling Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Transportation Applications

Silicones for Transportation Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Transportation Applications

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Average Selling Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Electronics Applications

Silicones for Electronics Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Electronics Applications

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Average Selling Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Energy Applications

Silicones for Energy Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Energy Applications

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Average Selling Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Silicones for Medical Applications

Silicones for Medical Applications - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Medical Applications

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Average Selling Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Price Forecast Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Silicones Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Changing Consumer Trends in Personal Care for Product Development

Growth Opportunity 2 - Inorganic Growth as an Effective Business Expansion Strategy

Growth Opportunity 3 - Meeting New Requirements in the Medical Sector for Business Growth

Growth Opportunity 4 - Branding and Distribution Channel Focus to Propel Awareness and Sales

12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9slg6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets