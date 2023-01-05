Global Silk Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2027 with Mulberry Silk Accounting for $10.4 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silk: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Silk Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silk estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Mulberry Silk, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tussar Silk segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Silk market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.

Other Types Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Silk - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured)

AMSilk GmbH

Anhui Silk Co. Ltd.

Bolt Threads Inc.

China Silk Corporation

Jiangsu Sutong Cocoon & Silk Co., Ltd.

Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk Co., Ltd.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Co., Ltd.

Spiber Technologies

Wensli Group Co. Ltd.

Wujiang First Textile Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silk by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Historic Review for Silk by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR World 15-Year Perspective for Silk by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Mulberry Silk by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Tussar Silk by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Eri Silk by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for , , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World Silk Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6475b9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets