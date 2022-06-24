Global Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market Report 2022 - Rising Number of Multi-Omics Approach in Single Cell Sequencing

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End-User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market is projected to reach $634.8 million by 2031. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period 2021-2031.



Single-cell RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) technologies and related bioinformatics clustering and differential expression analysis represent a turning point in various applications such as oncology, microbiology, immunology, etc. Quantitative analysis of RNA-seq is critical for discovering the heterogeneity of cell population and understanding the molecular mechanism of cells. The bioinformatics services dominated the overall single cell bioinformatics software and services in the year 2020, followed by bioinformatics software.



The market intelligence also highlights the opportunities existing in the market, including the bioinformatics software and bioinformatics services. The study is majorly centered on the sub-segments and micro-segments of the different single cell sequencing software and services products in the market.



North America is the leading contributor to the global single cell bioinformatics software and services market. It contributed approximately 50.18% to the global market value in 2020. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period 2021-2031 and will continue dominating the global market in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period 2021- 2031.



Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 22 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Fluidigm Corporation, BD., Isoplexis, Akoya Biosciences, Dolomite Bio, and Singleron Biotechnologies.

Following are the demand drivers for the single cell bioinformatics software and services market:

Rapid Development in the Single Cell Technologies

Advancing Field of Disease Diagnosis and Drug Discovery

Investments by the Biopharmaceutical Companies

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Analytical Challenges in Metabolite Analysis

Lack of Spatial-Temporal Context

Barriers to Carry Out Effective Single Cell Analysis

Key Questions Answered:

How are single cell bioinformatics software and services revolutionizing the field of single cell analysis field?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global single cell bioinformatics software and services market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global single cell bioinformatics software and services market?

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global single cell bioinformatics software and services ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of single cell bioinformatics software and bioinformatics services?

What are the potential entry barriers that are expected to be faced by companies willing to enter a particular region?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

What are the growth opportunities for companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global single cell bioinformatics software and bioinformatics services market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.1.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Market Footprint and Growth Potential, $Million, 2020-2031

3.1.2 Future Potential

3.1.3 COVID-19 Impact on Market

4 Industry Insights

4.1 Patent Analysis

4.1.1 Patent Filing Trend

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Acquisitions

5.1.2 Synergistic Activities

5.1.3 Product Launches and Upgradations

5.1.4 Business Expansion

5.1.5 Funding

5.1.6 Market Share Analysis (2019-2020)

5.1.7 Growth-Share Analysis (2019-2020)

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Rapid Development in the Single Cell Technologies

6.3.2 Advancing Field of Disease Diagnosis and Drug Discovery

6.3.3 Investments by the Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.4 Market Restraints

6.4.1 Barriers to Carry Out Effective Single Cell Analysis

6.4.2 Analytical Challenges in Metabolite Analysis

6.4.3 Lack of Spatial-Temporal Context

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 Rising Number of Multi-Omics Approach in Single Cell Sequencing

6.5.2 Role of Spatial Transcriptomics in Single Cell Sequencing

7 Global Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Product, $Million, 2020 - 2031

7.1 Overview

7.2 Bioinformatic Software

7.3 Bioinformatic Services

8 Global Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Application, $Million, 2020 - 2031

8.1 Overview

8.2 Oncology

8.3 Immunology

8.4 Neurology

8.5 Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)

8.6 Microbiology

9 Global Single cell bioinformatics software and services Market, by End-User, $Million, 2020 - 2031

9.1 Overview

9.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.3 Research and Academic Institutes

10 Global Single Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Region, $Million, 2020-2031

11 Company Profiles

Illumina

QIAGEN N.V.

BD

PacBio

Fluidigm Corporation

NanoString

Takara Bio Inc.

BGI

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Partek, Incorporated

Akoya Biosciences

IsoPlexis

Scipio Bioscience

Scailyte

BioBam Spain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5here

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets