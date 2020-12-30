Global Single-cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market Report 2020-2030 Featuring Patent Analysis and Profiles of Service Providers & Technology Providers
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Single-cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the future opportunities associated with single-cell sequencing services/technologies.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity within the market. Based on several parameters, such as number of single-cell samples sequenced annually, average cost of sequencing, and growth trends across various geographies, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, in the mid to long term, for the period 2020-2030.
Single-cell sequencing techniques offer many advantages over traditional genomic analyses, enabling the detection of complex and rare cell populations, and elucidating development trajectories of distinct cell lineages. Despite the potential to be used across diverse segments in biotechnology and medical research, this technique is still limited to early-stage research activities. This is primarily attributed to certain challenges associated with data processing and quality control. Further, the lack of versatile in silico tools is also considered among the major roadblocks to meaningful analysis and interpretation of single cell sequencing data.
Additionally, the high cost of process execution and affiliated labor intensive protocols are other barriers to the adoption of since-cell sequencing technology. However, the introduction of the RNA-QC-Chain tool in 2018 (an effort to address the data processing and quality control related challenges) and the Human Cell Atlas project (responsible for developing the first whole transcriptome map of human cells), are considered prominent milestones in the field of single cell genomics. Presently, experts believe that the single-cell genomics market in North America, may reach USD 5 billion by 2025.
Given, the potential of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technologies to probe into previously unelucidated cellular mechanisms, and identify novel biomarkers/therapeutic targets, they are likely to witness significant adoption in biomedical research over the next decade.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading single-cell sequencing service and technology providers?
- What are the recent developments in the single-cell sequencing domain?
- Which organizations have filed the maximum number of patents in this field?
- Which institutions have received the maximum grant funding?
- What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Landscape: Single-Cell Sequencing Service Providers
5. Market Landscape: Single-Cell Sequencing Technology Providers
6. Single-Cell Sequencing Technologies: Competitiveness Analysis
7. Company Profiles: Single-Cell Sequencing Service Providers
8. Company Profiles: Single Cell Sequencing Technology Providers
9. Patent Analysis
10. Academic Grant Analysis
11. Recent Developments: Single-Cell Sequencing Market
12. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis
13. Conclusion
14. Executive Insights
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
