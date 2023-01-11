Global Single-Stage-to-Orbit Propulsion Capability Market Research Report 2022: Innovative Propulsion Design to Drive Increased Efficiency in Spaceflight and Stimulate the Growing NewSpace Economy

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single-Stage-to-Orbit Propulsion Capability Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercialization of the space industry in recent years has led to a growing space market, established the NewSpace economy, and boosted demand for more sustainable solutions.

This resulted in technological advancement across space products and, in particular, innovation within the propulsion arm of the aerospace market for launch solutions and operations.

Current government strategies, economic conditions, and private investments have further boosted the NewSpace sector and incentivized production for a more cost-effective space launch solution. Therefore, single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) has become a focus of the propulsion arm.

At present, 2 key SSTO solutions offer significant potential due to their viability, promising technological capability, and growth potential - the Aerospike engine and the SABRE engine.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Single-Stage-to-Orbit Propulsion Capability

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

NewSpace Economy

Global Space Market Segmentation

Space Launch Services

Space Launch Market - Regional Segmentation (Orbital Launches)

Space Launch Market - Regional Segmentation (Suborbital Launches)

Space Launch Propulsion - Conventional Rocket

Space Launch Propulsion - Conventional Rocket Operation and Components

Space Launch Propulsion - Rocket Design Innovation

Multiple-stage Take-off

SSTO

SSTO Aerospike Engine Background

SSTO Aerospike Engine Overview

Aerospike Engine Current Development

Aerospike Engine Timeline (2022)

SSTO Skylon Spacecraft Background

SSTO SABRE Background

SSTO SABRE Engine Overview

SABRE Engine Timeline (2022)

Conventional Rocket, Aerospike Engine, and SABRE Engine Evaluation

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Single-Stage-to-Orbit Propulsion Capability and Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Complexity of Space Missions - Greater and More Sustainable Launch Payload Capacity Required

Growth Opportunity 2: Rising Demand for Satellite Launches - Increasing Number of Space Launch Solutions and Participants Required

Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Number of Sustainable Initiatives - Greater Need for Sustainable Space Products

